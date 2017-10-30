Linda L. Cargill, 73, of Minerva, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Mercy Medical Center. Born April 2, 1944, in Salineville, she was a daughter to Earl and Mary (McClain) Hull. She was co-owner of Valley View Farm with her husband and had worked as a telephone operator for GTE and for the Carroll County Board of Elections. She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1962 and was a member of Augusta Christian Church for 45 years. She was a member of the John Deere 2-Cylinder Club, Republican Women of Carroll County, Carroll County Republican Central Committee and Carroll County Young Farm Wives.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mark Cargill, whom she married May 28, 1967; son, Brian Cargill of Carrollton; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Kuehn of Minerva; three sisters, Martha Sneyd of Cleveland Heights, Marvis (David) Eshler andConnie Orr, both of Canal Winchester; and a brother, Merle Hull of Salineville.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Hull and Joann Hull, and two brothers, Howard and James Hull.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 3, at 11a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Harold Barber officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Junior Fair. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.