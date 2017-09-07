Linkers improve to 8-1 on season

The Carrollton boys golf team picked up two league wins last week to improve to 8-1 on the season.

Christian Barto and Justin Shaw each carded 45’s to lead the team to an 184-204 win over Canton South Aug. 29

Drue Moore shot a 46, Bryce Ferrell, 48; Chayse Marmo, 49; and Emmett Davis, 52, for the Warriors.

Maddox Kruger led the Wildcats with a 47, followed by Brayden Books with a 49. Other scores for Canton South were Aiden Leahy, 52; Colton Clark, 56; Logan Zaleski, 58; and Kameron Long. 59.

The Warriors picked up a 177-184 win over Louisville Aug. 31 at Sleepy Hollow golf course.

Barto fired a 37 to lead the Warriors. Ferrell carded a 43, Marmo, 48; Davis, 49; Shaw, 50 and Moore, 54.

The Leopards were led by Caleb Prasco with a 45. Connor Wendt and Justin Shafer each shot a 46, followed by Sam Castro, 47; Jacob Godwin, 52; and Darren Hester, 53.

The Warriors were scheduled to travel to West Branch Sept. 5 and will participate in the league championship Sept. 11 at Alliance Country Club.