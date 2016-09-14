Lisa J. Went

Lisa Jeanine Went, 47, of Carrollton passed away at her home Sept. 12, 2016.

Born July 14, 1969, in Alliance, she was a daughter of Donald and Darlene Sample of Carrollton.

Lisa was employed at Jomac Ltd. of Carrollton as a data processor and was a charter member of Carroll County Sheriff’s Department Explorer’s Post 2141. She was known as an excellent baker and cookie maker.

Along with her parents, she is survived by two sons, Iver (Andy) Larken Perkins III of Carrollton and Nathan Alan Went of Galloway, NJ; a daughter, Lindsay Marie Went of Minerva; two granddaughters, Tara Marie Perkins and Kinlee Jeanine Lambert; her companion of 15 years, Fritz Ekstam; six brothers, John C. (Jennifer) May of Alliance, Justin (Samantha) May of Malvern, Charlie, Billy, Wyatt and Wesley May, all of Adrian, MI; and three sisters, Dawn (Jacques) Pan-Kita of Naples, FL, Laura (Ricky) Ghotra and Emma May, both of Adrian, MI.

Funeral services will be Saturday Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Mike Doak officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery of Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff of the Cleveland Clinic for their exceptional care.