Lloyd A. Lawrence, 79, of Carrollton passed away August 1, 2018, in Aultman Hospital in Canton following an extended illness.

Born July 16, 1939, in Richmond, VA, he was a son of the late Samuel and Bertha Lee Sigmon Lawrence.

Lloyd was a veteran of the Air Force and a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Twitchen; three daughters, Gillian (Mark) Weber, Jacqueline (Steve) Mazziotta and Jennifer Lawrence; three grandchildren, Annabelle Weber, Alexandria Mazziotta and Steven Mazziotta; two sisters, Shirley Pollock and Patricia Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Weber; and two brothers, Samuel Lawrence and Raymond Lawrence.

In accordance with Lloyd’s wishes, he was cremated and there are no formal services. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.