Local author honored by Rotary

The Rotary Club of Malvern honored Dr. Andrew Opritza with a Paul Harris Fellow award at the April 10 meeting at Malvern United Methodist Church.

Dr. Opritza, of Lake Mohawk, is the author of three books and is currently working on a fourth. He read several selections from his latest manuscript.

Roger Bartley, a member of the club, presented the Paul Harris Fellow award, which he purchased, to Dr. Opritza to honor him for his insights about life and writing, which he has offered in a writer’s group he attends in Carrollton.

Dr. Opritza began publishing, in part, as an outlet for his grief over his wife’s descent into Alzheimer’s disease 10 years ago. The two have been married 65 years. He visits her several times a week in the care center she resides in.

Dr. Opritza wrote his first book, “Descent into Shadows”, to talk about his experience caring for her during her first five years of the disease. His other books are collections of short stories, “mostly autobiographical”, about his reflections on life.

Dr. Opritza told the club one of his motivations for entering the medical field was his mother’s death. She died a year after his birth when she was refused medical care because of her inability to pay. When he became a doctor he vowed he would never refuse anyone treatment for that reason, he noted.

A Paul Harris Fellow award is a Rotary International award given to donors of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. The Rotary Foundation was started by Arch Klumph in 1917 to support Rotary projects around the world. Donations to the Foundation are held by Rotary International for three years. The interest received pays for all of the Foundation’s administrative expenses. Then the full $1,000 is divided between Rotary International and the local Rotary District to be used for projects.