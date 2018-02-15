Local man honored for life-saving efforts

CARROLLTON – Adam G. Reed was honored by Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams and Carrollton Fire Chief Tom Mesler for his live-saving efforts during a recent county commissioners meeting.

Reed was praised for his efforts the night of Jan. 7. He went to the kitchen in his home to get something to eat and saw the flames from a fire. At first he thought it odd that anyone would be having a bon fire after midnight. He quickly realized the home of his neighbors, George and Cheryl Keyser, was on fire. He ran from his home and began pounding on the sides of Keyser’s home until he woke them up and they were able to get safely out of their home.

Reed, who is 33, was very emotional about the certificate honoring his heroism and thankful that he got hungry that night.

His father, George Reed, was in attendance at the ceremony. Lt. Cheryl Keyser, who is employed at the sheriff’s department, told George Reed he raised a very special kid.