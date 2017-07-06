Local man pens book of lessons learned

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

Accent Editor

CARROLLTON – Like most children, Jim Painting was curious as a child. He is now telling on himself.

Painting, of Carrollton, has written a book of these adventures titled, “My Bumpy Journey on the Road to Find God! (Recollections of a Wayward Pipsqueak)”. The book has many humorous stories and each chapter ends with a spiritual message.

He is holding a book signing July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ashton House Museum, 120 Third St. NW, Carrollton. Books will be available to purchase. Cost is $20.

Painting grew up in Olmstead Falls in an area similar to Carrollton. He was always outside in the woods or fields.

“It was a different time,” Painting explained, laughing. “Neighbors watched out for kids if you needed help and if you did something wrong, they told your parents.”

He was “inquisitive” and a pipsqueak, he recalled. He liked trying new things and trying things you weren’t supposed to do. The book synopsis states, “As a baby boomer, the author found himself in many unfortunate situations while growing up and becoming an adult. These troublesome and often humorous moments were usually caused by his own defiance, curiosity and goofy judgement.”

At age 17, Painting decided he wanted to be a minister and to date has served 48 years.

He has used many of the antics, adventures and missteps revealed in the book as humorous illustrations and learning tools in his sermons.

Looking back, Painting realized what he learned from being “inquisitive.” He also realized God was in the midst of his “pipsqueakery.”

While he was in seminary, he taught Sunday school and led a youth group.

“If I could talk to some of the youth, we would probably find I used the stories then as examples,” Painting chuckled.

Most of the events in the book took place during his childhood or early adulthood and early in his ministry. He does have enough stories for a second book.

“I have used many of the events in the book in my sermons and people tell me they are helpful,” Painting said. “I have these stories in my head and decided I needed to put them in print.”

Along with the museum, books will be available in the near future at Ashton’s 5 & 10 Store and online at www.xlibris.com.