Local racer’s Soap Box Derby car to be on display

Cauy Brammer from Carrollton represented Tuscarawas County in the All American Soap Box Derby in July at Derby Downs in Akron.

Brammer won the Master’s Division of the Tuscarawas County Soap Box Derby and was asked to compete at the All American Soap Box Derby July 19-22. He participated in the kick off parade and competed in the Master’s Division at the Akron race with 39 other competitors, but did not place.

Donna Brown, Carrollton Schools POWER team, who coordinates the local Soap Box Derby Club, said Brammer’s car has been retired, but was asked to drive a new car next year.

Brown said Brammer’s car, participation trophy and ribbons will be on display in the window of McFadden Insurance the first week in September.

The Carrollton STEM-based Derby Club will begin its fourth year in 2018. The club is open to students in grades 4-6. Beginning in February, teams meet weekly after school at the POWER Training Center on Scio Rd.

Brown noted officials from the Tuscarawas County Soap Box Derby would like to work closer with the Carrollton program. Team members from Carrollton participated in the Tuscarawas County Soap Box Derby as well as the Gravity Racing Challenge at Derby Downs in Akron.

“It is our goal to have a section of roadway at the new school we can use as a track,” said Brown. “It would be great if it became a community event and Scout troops, 4-H clubs and other organizations could build cars and participate with our school club.”

For additional information, contact Brown at the POWER Training Center.