Local teen earns archery collegiate national championship

By Carol McIntire, Editor

Rebecca Matthews didn’t dream of being a collegiate national champion one day. She didn’t spend hours practicing with a bow and arrow as a youth waiting for the break that would propel her into the spotlight.

She now owns that spotlight as a member of the United States Collegiate Archery (USCA) Indoor National Championship compound bow team from Hocking College.

Matthews, a Carroll County native, and her shooting partner Hunter Saylors, earned the title at the championship event held last month in Las Vegas.

It was the first-ever national championship for the school and Matthews is the first freshman from the college to qualify for the national event.

Matthews and Saylors entered the elimination round as the third seed and were matched up against the second seed, a team from the University of the Cumberlands. They knocked off the Patriots’ squad and advanced to the championship match against the Bulldogs of Union College where they put together another excellent round that earned them the national title.

Hocking College Head Archery Coach Steve Dietz said the pair is two of the hardest working archers and athletes he has ever coached.

Rebecca described the win as “incredible”.

“I went to Hocking with no intention of doing anything except studying,” she said. “The first week of school last fall (2016), my friend and I saw the team practicing. She was interested in joining and said, ‘let’s go.’ She convinced me to try it. I joined the team, got a bow and started practicing.”

The Carrollton High School graduate said she knew immediately shooting a compound bow was for her.

“I knew right away I loved it and wanted to shoot competitively,” she said. “We spend a lot of time practicing. We go to a local bow shop and shoot. At school, we practice in the gym.”

Matthews also qualified for the national tournament as an individual at a regional event. The top eight in each class qualified. She placed fourth in the national event.

Even though the indoor season is over, Matthews continues to shoot.

“The cool thing about archers is that you can shoot indoors in the winter and shoot at 3D courses in the summer through leagues,” she said.

At Hocking, Matthews is studying farrier science (horse shoeing).

She is the daughter of Gary and Sharon Matthews of Dellroy.