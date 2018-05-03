Local teen earns excellence award

COLUMBIANA – Carrollton High School senior Noah Carrothers was recognized with the Excellence in Youth Award when the 24th Masonic District held their annual Grand Masters Reception April 14 at the Dutch Village Inn.

Carrrothers received the award for the 24th District. He was recognized by Most Worshipful Brother, Eric R. Shau, Ohio grand master, and nominated by Wayne Sperber, master of Carroll Lodge #124.

The Grand Lodge of Ohio Free and Accepted Masons presents the award to a youth who has shown active participation and leadership in school and community. The 24th district is compiled of Masonic Lodges in Carroll, Jefferson, Columbiana and Mahoning Counties.

He is the son of Demetrius and Cindy Carrothers.