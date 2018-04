A Carrollton youth earned the top spot on the podium at two recent state wrestling tournaments.

Cael Lowdermilk, son of John and Jess Lowdermilk, won the OHWAY state title, DII, 64-pound class March 18 at Marion and the OAC D2, 65- pound championship March 25 at Youngstown.

Lowdermilk is a third grade student at Carrollton elementary school and wrestles with Warner Elite Wrestling Club of Midvale.