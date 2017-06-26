Lois I. Marshall, 90

Lois Irene Marshall, 90, of Minerva, passed away peacefully June 25, 2017, with her husband, Glenn and daughters Cynthia Erwin, Nancy Dillon and Sally Williams, by her side.

Lois was born Feb. 25, 1927, and grew up in Carrollton, the oldest of four daughters of Albert and Pauline Winings. Sisters, Janet Starrett, Rita Mandley and Bonnie McDermott, survive their older sister.

Minerva was Lois’s home most of her adult life, lovingly married to Glenn, formerly of Carrollton, since 1980. In Minerva, she worked as a sales clerk at Henri’s, Glaus Brothers Jewelers and Garee-Scotts.

For over 60 years, Lois was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was an active participant in numerous bridge clubs and Sans Souci.

Survivors include husband, Glenn; stepdaughter Mary Jane Moody; three daughters; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her baby brother,, Carl Winings; and her son, Bill Dillon.

Funeral Services will be held June 29 at 12 p.m. in Bartley Funeral Home, 205 W. Lincoln Way, Minerva.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Minerva United Methodist Church, The Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.