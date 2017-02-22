Longtime Minerva BOE member recognized

A longtime member of Minerva Local’s Board of Education was honored, along with spelling bee winners at the Board’s Feb. 13 meeting.

Stan Pennock was recognized by Reno Conipelli, representing the Ohio Association of School Business Officials, for his 25 years of service as a school board member.

Pennock received a plaque featuring the state of Ohio from Conipelli, who noted the accomplishment was incredible.

Also recognized at the meeting were Delaney Tennant and Leigh Johnson, the winner and runner-up, respectively, of the spelling bee at Minerva Middle school where both are eighth graders. Tennant will represent the school district at the Repository bee March 4 at GlenOak High School.

In other business, the Board:

– APPROVED the retirement of Darlene Sutton as a school district bus driver effective May 31, 2017, with 30 years of service;

– APPROVED Brandi Grove, Tim Hawkins, Bruce Bryan and James Bailey as substitute bus drivers for the 2016-17 school year;

– ACCEPTED the resignation of Heather Bryan as a recess aide at Minerva elementary school effective Feb. 8;

– APPROVED supplemental contracts for Tom Stafford and Missy Ronches as assistant track coaches (1/2 stipend), and Kyle Isler, assistant baseball coach;

– APPROVED a resolution for adoption of post-insurance compliance policies for tax exempt obligations regarding a debt refinanced last April;

– APPROVED a College Credit Plus program with Kent State University for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED Sunday participation for the Academic Challenge team;

– APPROVED a state required bully incidents summary;

– APPROVED expenditures for January totaling $1,404,797.28;

– SET the next regular meeting March 20 at 7 p.m.