Longtime veterinarian retires, new owners excited to take over Carrollton Animal Hospital

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Dr. Keith Burgett recently announced his retirement and the sale of Carrollton Animal Hospital after 47 years in veterinary practice.

“Carroll County has been good to me,” Burgett said, seated in the lunchroom of Carrollton Animal Hospital on Trump Rd. “I’m going to miss the people and miss working, but I will have time to help the boys on the farm.”

Burgett and his wife, Judy, moved to Carrollton Aug. 13, 1971, after his discharge from the military. He purchased the veterinary practice of the late Dr. Don Kelch from his widow, Phyllis, and began a career that spanned nearly five decades.

“When I came here, there was a shortage of veterinarians,” Burgett explained. Dr. John Walters and I started practicing veterinary medicine here the same year.”

Originally the practice focused on large animals, but over the years that changed.

“When I started, Carroll County had a large number of dairy cows, but over the years that number dwindled so there was not enough business to sustain a large animal practice,” he explained. “About 20 years ago we went strictly to small animals. The two practices were co-mingled for several years. I remember one day I did a c-section on a cow in the morning and a c-section on a 7 lb. dog in the afternoon. That was the life of a country vet.”

Initially, Judy answered the phone for the business and they worked 24-hours a day. “Back in those days you were always on call,” Burgett said.

Initially he worked out of the former office of Dr. Kelch on SR 39 west of Carrollton. In 1974, they built the office on Trump Rd. and, in 1994, added on to the building.

“It’s been a good experience, but it’s time to have younger people take over,” Burgett said, leaning back in the chair. “I’ll be 75 in January.”

Burgett recently sold the practice and real estate to Dr. Nicole Kelleher, a 2014 graduate of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and her husband, Patrick.

Nicole said while she is performing surgeries and taking care of animals, Patrick will oversee scheduling and daily operations as business manager.

“We’re excited for this opportunity,” said Nicole. “Patrick comes from a family of veterinarians and, although he chose not be become one, he married one.”

Patrick is also an OSU graduate.

Nichole, a northeast Ohio native, worked in a mixed practice and a fully mobile equine practice following graduation from OSU. She and Patrick were looking to purchase a practice when they learned of Dr. Burgett’s pending retirement.

“It is a perfect fit,” Nicole said. “Dr. Burgett has a very nice and successful practice. We don’t plan any major changes so there will be no interruption for clients. We plan to just keep the train rolling down the track.”

Nicole grew up on a dairy hobby farm near Medina and showed horses in pony club events. The family also had goats and chickens, so large animals are a part of her background.

“For now we will remain a small animal practice but I wouldn’t rule out adding a large animal practice in the future,” she said.

Along with Nicole, Dr. Charles (Chuck) Cline, Dr. Jim Ditto and Dr. Bruce Marhefka staff the practice. The latter three all work part time.

Nicole and Patrick are expecting their third child in January, so Patrick says he is looking for his sister and father, both veterinarians, to assist in the clnic at Carrollton, when needed.

Current hours at the clinic are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. until noon. Nicole said there is a possibility of adding evening hours in the future.

The business address is 1225 Canton Rd., but the driveway is accessed off Trump Rd. The phone number is 330-627-4898.