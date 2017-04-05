Looking Back

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

School plays were scheduled at three area high schools, including Dellroy, Malvern and Augusta High Schools. The two plays, “Life of the Party” and “It’s Cold in Them Thar Hills” were presented at Dellroy while “A Case of Springtime” was being staged at Malvern and “The Ghost Parade” was billed at Augusta.

William Kerr and Richard Haugh were selected as delegates to Buckeye Boys State at Camp Perry, near Port Clinton.

Answering Carroll County’s March induction call into the Armed Forces were Howard R. Andervont of Rt. 1, Waynesburg, Emil L. Gascon of Rt. 1, Malvern, and David H. Willis of Rt., 1, Mechanicstown.

Eight members of Malvern’s Boy Scout Troop 155 received advancement badges at a Court of Honor held at Malvern Lutheran Church. They included Dave Robertson, Bobby Everhart, Nathan Ware and Sonny Frazier, who received their tenderfoot badges, and Ralph LeBeau, Commer Turner, Albert Sinson and James Snively, who earned their advancement to second class.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Kay Dunlap, an eighth grader at Malvern school, won the Carroll County spelling bee at a special spelldown held following the countywide bee where she and Jo Ann Petenzi, an eighth grader at St. Edward parochial school competed.

Cheryl Johnson, a seventh grader at Willis school, emerged as the winner of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District spelling bee where 334 words were used to eliminate the 36 contestants.

Preliminary work began on the construction of a new building on two lots in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Three members of Carrollton High School’s Future Homemakers of America chapter received their State Homemaker Degrees at the Ohio FHA convention in Columbus. They included Geraldine Yoder, Cynthia Drake and Joyce Ann McLoney.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

A team of four mathematics students from Carrollton High School won top honors and two other CHS math students were among four who placed in the top 10 percent in the district in the annual Ohio Council Teachers of Mathematics. Team members included Lisa Hendricks, Deb Cassidy, Tom Tucker and Mark Householder. Rolland Thomas and Ed Jones, along with Miss Hendricks and Miss Cassidy placed in the top 10 percent.

Barbara Bright, a senior at Carrollton High School and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Bright of Carrollton, was named the recipient of the 1977 deFord Memorial scholarship. Miss Bright planned to attend Ohio State University and major in Spanish and social work.

Jack Cole, a standout on Carrollton’s basketball squad, signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Richmond in Richmond, VA.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Leesville Village Council approved the appointment of Michael Higgins to the open council seat, vacant since October 1986.

Bill Barrett, 16, a junior and Art III student at Carrollton High School, was named a national finalist in a poster contest sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Selected as delegates to Buckeye Girls State and Buckeye Boys State from Carrollton High School were Cindy Hemming and Stephanie Graubner; Wes King, Phil Shie and Mark Lumley.

Ron Benedict, 18, a senior at Malvern High School, was the recipient of the annual deFord Memorial scholarship

Beth Johnson hurled her second career no-hitter in Carrollton’s 7-1 win over the New Philadelphia Quakers.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Fox Twp. Fire Chief John Smiley, Ohio’s oldest active fire chief, was honored at a surprise appreciation dinner where he received several honors, including a resolution from the Ohio House of Representatives presented by State Rep. Ron Hood.

Linda Derby was named the “top bus driver” in East Ohio Region, having been a school bus driver for the Carrollton Exempted Village School District since 1980.

Susan Clark Chaddock of Malvern graduated cum laude from Capital University Law School where she received her Juris Doctorate degree.

Returning lettermen to Carrollton High School’s 1997 baseball team were Luke Logan, Josh DeCarlo, Jason McKenzie, Erich Haas, Rich Mitchell and Tyson Schrickel.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Union workers at Thorne’s IGA Supercenter in Carrollton rejected the company’s reported final offer for a new union contract and authorized a strike.

Hillary Miller and Talen Smith were named Students of the Month for March at Bell-Herron Middle School where both were eighth graders.

Carrollton senior Jacque Evans won every event, taking the top spot in shot and discuss against host Alliance, at the Dover Millennium invitational track meet at Dover stadium.

Member of Conotton Valley’s 6th grade traveling basketball team who placed first in 6th Grade Small Schools division at the Indian Valley tournament included Brandon Galigher, Devin Bailey, Taylor Bowdish, Andrew Cooper, Tom Rodriquez, Dakota Shuss, Keaton Carrothers and Brandon Bailey. The team’s coaches were Doug Bailey and Todd Galigher.