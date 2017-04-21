Looking Back

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Marcella Kerr, 14, a Carrollton eighth grader, out spelled 30 other contestants to win the local spelling contest while Jerlette Nolan, also an eighth grader, placed second.

The cast of Carrollton High School’s junior class play, “The Red House Mystery”, directed by Frank Pendleton, included Mary Lou Fawcett, Dick Haugh, Becky Moore, Dick Manfull, Linda Beamer, John Adams, Janet Hardgrove, Charles James, Judy Miller, Ruth Gottsman, Sandra Grubbs, Bea Allison, Doris Mathews, Eugene Keplinger and Bob Russell.

Carrollton High School instrumentalists who received superior (I) ratings at the state solo and ensemble contest included Gail Wilson, trombone; a flute trio comprised of Linda Marshall, Kaye Ellen Smith and Janice Niemiec, and a woodwind quintet whose members were Frances Shotwell, Tim Cole, Charlene McCully, June Deets and William Rogers.

Delegates from Conotton Valley High School selected to attend Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State were Ben Sell and June Mull.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Winners of eight scholarships awarded by the Bell-Herron Scholarship Foundation were Byron Barnes, Jean Rininger, Pamela Kertel, Connie Stewart, Susan Fox, Shirley Laney, Alva Dell Moser and Phillip Blazer.

Carrollton’s population showed a gain of 146 from 2,786 to an estimated 2,932 while Carroll County’s population climbed 855 from the 1960 census total of 20,857 to 21,712.

Officers of the Carrolton High School Student Council elected for the 1967-68 school year included Tom Fiscus, president; Tom Allmon, vice president; Twila Brothers, secretary, and Nancy Drake, treasurer.

Lettermen on Carrollton High School’s 1967 baseball team were Larry Vahalik and Denny Hoobler, both juniors; Pat Herron , Scott McClester and Bob Beckley, all seniors.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Winners in a Gong Show, sponsored by the Augusta PTO and held at August school, were five-year-old Robin Rachel Case, first; Jack Gorby of Apollo Rd., Kensington, second, and Robin’s mother, Mrs. Sue Case, who won the “booby prize”.

Cast members of the play “Home Sweet Homicide” presented by the Carrollton High School speech department and directed by Luanna Beck included Cindi Cowley, Kathy Cook, Susan Busler, Vincent Morvatz, Steve Marshall and Fred Locker.

David Whittington, a junior at St. Edward High School, and Tim Kelly, a junior at Malvern High School, were named delegates to the 1977 Buckeye Boys State.

Carrollton’s Larry Wood produced a winning high jump leap of 5’8” at the double dual track meet at Minerva.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS files

William Abrahims was welcomed back to Carrollton Village Council when he was sworn in to fill the unexpired term of Harold Laizure who became Carrollton’s Mayor.

Keith Gartrell, a 17-year-old Art 1 student at Carrollton High School, was named first place winner in the senior division of the American Automobile Association’s traffic safety poster contest.

A photo was published of John Rutledge of Sherrodsville who showed up at a benefit basketball game at Conotton Valley High School on stilts.

A new steeple was placed on St. Mary’s Church in Morges.

Malvern High School teacher and coach Douglas Schmidt accepted the head football coaching job at Sebring High School.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Pam Grim and John Baker received President’s awards at the annual Carroll County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

Two longtime Carroll County Republican office holders were honored at the annual Lincoln Day dinner held at Atwood Resort. They included retired Carroll County Clerk of Courts Bryan Grubbs and former Carroll County Commissioner Robert E.A. (Rock) Smith.

Lacy Papai, a junior at Carrollton High School, was selected to attend the Washington Journalism conference in Washington, DC.

Carrollton High School’s head baseball coach Curt Hensley reached a milestone in his coaching career with an 11-9 victory over rival Minerva for his 300th win as pilot of the Warriors.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Malvern village council entered into a contract with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department to provide police protection for the village upon disbanding the police department.

A strike which began April 12 at Thorne’s IGA store on W. Main St. in Carrollton, was continuing.

Pastor Barry Koenitzer accepted a call as pastor of Carrollton Bible Chapel.

Winners of the Americanism and Government test recognized by Carroll American Legion Post 428 at a dinner included Jessica Burks, Randy Leopold, Kelsea Mapes, Lindsay Long, Hunter Borland, Matt Bryan and Kathryn (Katy) Hogan.

A memorial stone was placed in the Amsterdam Cemetery during a Miner’s Memorial Day celebration held by a group of individuals paying tribute to 15 men who lost their lives in the Y&O Coal Mine No. 1 in Amsterdam on April 21, 1910.