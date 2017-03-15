Looking Back

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

In the finals of the Carroll County junior high basketball tournament, Dellroy copped the championship title by defeating Augusta 54-27 and Malvern won the consolation game by ousting Perrysville 39-28.

Carrollton High School choir, under the direction of Mrs. Jean French, was presenting its spring musical “It’s a Big Wide Wonderful World.”

CHs Band Director Del Baroni accepted a $325 check from the Carrollton Fraternal Order of Eagles and Auxiliary representing proceeds from a benefit dinner served at the FOE building on E. Main St.

The new Carrollton High School gym was equipped with new glass backboards and baskets.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Margie Carter, Carrollton Rotary Club’s exchange student, was scheduled to leave March 18 for Argentina where she was to attend school for approximately one year.

Richard C. Walton began his new four-year term upon being sworn in by Mrs. Evangeline Hull, chief deputy in the auditor’s office.

Dewey Breckenridge of Rt. 1, Malvern, was appointed to the Carroll County Board of Elections to fill the unexpired four-year term of the late Ruth (Susie) Sponsellor.

A new 40×70-foot steel building was being erected at the local Howmet Corp. of Ohio plant near the junction of N. High and N. Lisbon St.

Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 203 was filled by John R. Liggett, Samuel Plott and Darrell H. Davis.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

The Vets Pool was to resume a swimming program under the supervision of Barbara Cinson March 30.

Malvern High School’s music students who earned superior (I) ratings at the District VIII solo and ensemble music contest included Kathy Pignoti, Angel Dumeny, John Deininger, Sherri Simon, Jeff Dean and Vaughn Slabaugh, all instrumentalists; Dorene Hart, Terri Thomas, Vickie Geiger, Dave Woodward, Dennis Tucci and John Sutherland, all vocalists.

Rev. Rollin L. Reiss, a former pastor of Carrollton Trinity Lutheran Church and Kilgore Emanuel Lutheran Church, died at a Senior Citizens meeting in Detroit at the age of 49.

Carrollton’s female cagers ended their season with three wins for an 11-3 seasonal record.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

A tribute headlined “Woody remembered” was published listing comments from several of his local and area friends who commented about the famed OSU Football Coach Woody Hayes who died in his sleep of an apparent heart attack March 12. Comments regarding their memorable relationships with Woody were given by Jim Pyles, Charles (Chuck) Hutchison, Bill Davis, Vic Duvall, Henry Myers, Retired Carroll County Common Pleas Judge Tom Richards, Mrs. Linda Fiscus and Archie Hutchison.

Receiving awards at the Carrollton Young Farmer and Farm Wives 15th anniversary banquet were Doyle Hawk, Young Farmer of the Year award; Tom Konst, community service; Robert Gray, outstanding member with two or more years membership; Mrs. Terry (Debbie) Tessanne, Young Farm Wives chapter award, and Mrs. Kathy Saunier, Outstanding Young Farm Wives member.

Contracts of Donald Cassidy and Richard Mikes as high school principal and assistant junior high school principal, respectively, were renewed by the Minerva Board of Education.

Five Carrollton school administrators were selected to give presentations at the annual Jennings conference in Columbus. They included School Supt. Lawrence F. Pontuti, Elementary School Supervisor Rose Seck, Carrollton Elementary Principal Craig Winters, Carrollton High School Principal Tom Davis and Julie Shuman, Carroll County coordinator for the Gifted Education program.

The Carrollton Warriors nipped Steubenville’s Big Red 53-52 for the District basketball title.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Contracts were renewed by the Carrollton Board of Education for James E. Kennedy, elementary principal at Augusta and Willis schools; David L. Lyon, assistant high school principal, truant officer and building and grounds supervisor, and Dr. M. Louise Spence, special education service director.

Carrollton High School students earning Americanism awards for attaining high scores on the Americanism and government test were Kristopher Eick, Brooke Thomas, Bill Poe and Lacy Papai.

Twenty five applications were received for the Brown Local school superintendent’s position made vacant when James Betts retired.

Carrollton’s Tyson Schrickel won the first round in the state wrestling tournament, but was the runner-up in the second round in the 160-pound matchup.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Malvern’s Scoutmaster John Campbell got the surprise of his life when he was presented the keys to a new 2006 F250 Ford pickup truck which a group of Scout parents purchased for him through private contributions.

Carrollton High School’s Academic Challenge team qualified for regional tournament competition by having an undefeated regular season (6-0). Team members included Thomas Jurkiewicz, Emma Brown, Ashley Fritz, Brad Wheeler, Jessica Burks, Chris Hogan, Mike Smalley, team captain; John Glasure, Michael Perignath, Shane Tiller, Jenni Podratz, Rick Venables, Heidi Long and Carrie Crider. Belinda Mach served as the team’s advisor.

Carrollton junior Katie Fox was named to the Associated Press All-Star Eastern District Division II girls basketball first team while Warrior sophomores Mandy Noble and Hiliary Galbraith each received honorable mention.