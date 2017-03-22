Looking Back

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Open house was scheduled for March 24 at the new Carrollton High School building on 3rd St. NE

Mrs. Lenore Binnig was elected president of the Carroll County Home Demonstration Council.

A new two-bay standard type service station was to be constructed on the site of the present Tri Way Service station and dinette on the coroner of W. Main St. and SR 43.

Carrollton Lions Club observed its fourth anniversary with a dinner and program in the Civic Club rooms.

Groundwork was being laid for the organization of a baseball league in Carrollton as the Surety Rubber Co. will sponsor a team for players between the ages of 13 and 16.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

The top three place winners in the National Mathematics contest were Roger Allen, first; Albert Morgan, second, and Joyce McLoney, third.

The Carrollton High School band, under the direction of Arthur Thomas and Richard Ralston, received a superior (I) rating in Class A-1 competition at the District band contest at Jackson High School.

Tom Allmon and Tom Fiscus were named Carrollton High School’s delegates to the 1967 Buckeye Boys State at Ohio University.

Harold L. Noble was named manager of The Cummings Bank Company’s Dellroy branch while Sam DeVault was hired as a teller to replace Noble at the main office in Carrollton.

Trophy winners at Conotton Valley High Schools all sports banquet were Ed Miley and his brother, John, and Ken Beamer.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Nancy Wiseman, an eighth grader at Carrollton schools, was the winner of the 1977 Carroll County spelling contest while Sharon Sutherland, a sixth grader at Malvern schools, was the runnerup. Both represented Carroll County in the regional spelling bee in Canton.

Lori Haynam, a senior at Minerva High School, was a state winner in the annual Americanism and Government test.

Stephen Shotwell and Carol Morrow, both seniors at Carrollton High School, were named delegates to the 31st annual World Affairs Institute to be held in Cincinnati.

Carrollton’s female cagers won the sectional cage crown by defeating Jefferson Union 41-19.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Christine Hanna, a Bell-Herron eighth grader, won the 1987 Carroll County spelling bee while Greg Fisher, an eighth grade student at Augusta school, was the runnerup.

Harold K. Laizure, who served as Council president since 1976, was sworn in as Carrollton’s new mayor due to the unexpected death to Denver Dever.

Mark Devitt, who had the most improved dairy herd, was among the dairymen honored at the Carroll County Dairy Association banquet.

Members of the Loudon-Lee Ruritan Club planted four trees on the Harlem Springs elementary school playground.

Minerva’s spring sports teams were being coached by Tom Williams, baseball; Jack Flick, girls’ track, and Ray Leatherberry, boys’ track.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Longtime Carrollton resident Ronald Davis was the surprised recipient of the Carrollton Civic Club’s 1997 Distinguished Service Award, when he was praised for his volunteerism and community service.

Carrollton Board of Public Affairs approved Phase II of Countryside Estates, which included the construction of single-dwelling homes along Trump Rd.

Merna Nelson of Bark Rd., Dellroy, was the subject of a feature story in which she decided to return to school (at age 67) through a program offered by Belmont Technical College’s North Branch at Cadiz, graduating along with her husband, Wiley, with honors in computer technology. She obtained a job at the Carroll County sheriff’s office where she worked as a corrections officer on the midnight shift.

Brian Hissner, a Carrollton High School senior attending Buckeye Career Center, qualified for a state level masonry competition.

Kenneth L. Morckel, a Mechanicstown native and graduate of Carrollton High School, was promoted to Major with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

“Once Upon a Mattress” was the spring musical being presented at Carrollton High School. Assuming lead roles were Matt Cairns, Margo George, Austin Temple, Carrie Doak and Dominick Arquilla.

Malvern Village Council was considering disbanding the village police department.

Carroll County Auditor E. Leroy VanHorne was sworn in by State Rep. Mark Okey to begin his fifth term in office.

Olivia Trbovich and Jordan Morheiser were crowned the 2007 senior and junior dairy princesses, respectively, at the Carroll County Dairy Association’s banquet.

Special award winners at Carrollton High School’s Lady Warrior cagers banquet were Hillary Galbraith, Ally Lowdermilk, Katy Fox and Mandy Noble.