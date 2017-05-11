Looking Back… in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Class speakers for Carrollton High School’s 1957 commencement exercises included Richard Niemiec, Valedictorian; Nancy Jo Kean, Salutatorian; David Donaldson, Oratorian, and Dr. Carl C. Bracy, president of Mount Union College.

Approval was given for the construction of a new state highway garage for Carroll County to be located on the Hamilton farm on SR 9, north of Carrollton.

Speakers for the Commencement exercises for the 17 members of the graduating class at Augusta High School were Paul McGhee, valedictorian; Larue Bennett, salutatorian, and Rev. Roland Showalter, Bellaire Presbyterian Church minister.

Malvern High School’s commencement speakers were Jack Pontones, valedictorian, and Jean Sutherland, salutatorian.

Delivering valedictorian and salutatorian addresses, respectively, at Salineville High School’s commencement exercises were Mary Kathryn Davis and Patricia Ann Dangelo.

Sandy Valley High School’s commencement speakers were Sandra Lebold Crawford, valedictorian, and Barbara Bowman, salutatorian.

Speakers for Conotton Valley High School’s fourth annual commencement were Sandra Seith, valedictorian, and Robert McBride, salutatorian.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

The Ohio Control Board released $100,000 for the construction of the Carroll County Airport.

Nine members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol took part in a “Parade of Nations” parade in Niagara Falls, Canada. The mounted deputies included Harold Rutledge, James Eick, Roy Leggett, Harold Rees, Albert Owens, Ed Long, Donald McClure, James Wiley and Royal Miller.

Dean Wells, facilities manager of Camp Muskingum, the FFA Camp on Leesville Lake, received an Honorary State Farmer Degree at the 1967 Ohio FFA convention in Columbus.

Receiving three-year trophy awards at Carrollton High School’s sports banquet were Carl Winters and Rodger Roof, both juniors and members of the golf team; Braden Reed and Skip Hull, both seniors and members of the wrestling team.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Carrollton High School students honored for having the best academic records for the 1976-77 school year at the Bell-Herron Scholarship awards program included Lisa Hendricks and Deb Cassidy, both mathematics; Barbara Bright, language arts and foreign language; Carol Morrow, best academic records in social studies; Lee Rutledge, best academic records in science, and Susan Busler, most improved student in mathematics.

Recipients of eighth grade certificates of award for outstanding scholastic achievement at the same banquet were Lynne Guess, Kimberly Ann Mallarnee and Robert Alan Walter, students at Carrollton school; Kathy Wrikeman, Kilgore school; Tammy Wartluft, Willis; Barry Schofield, Dellroy, and Paul Butler, Augusta.

Three Carrollton area men, including two brothers, completed training with the US Army at Fort Knox, KY. They were Pvts. Donald and Ronald Long and Pvt. Robert Beckley.

Kevin Spears broke Carrollton High School’s half mile track record set in 1971 by Lee Rutledge while Jerry Kirkpatrick matched Rick Tschantz’s 880 yard run record.

Newly-elect officers of Carrollton High School FFA chapter for the 1977-78 school year were Terry Palmer, president; Pete McIntire, vice president; Charlotte Cummings, secretary; Christine Zwick, treasurer; Deb Kohler, reporter; Audrey Whipkey, sentinel, and Sharon Kohler, student advisor.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Richard Taff, Minerva’s acting police chief, was named to the position permanently at the May Minerva Council meeting.

Al Logan and Charlotte Schmachtenberger joined the staff at the Soil Conservation Service office as a technician and part-time employee, respectively.

Recipients of scholarships provided by the Bell-Herron Scholarship Foundation were Jennifer Bolanz, Sonia Braje, Deana Collins, Jennifer Cummingham, Lisa Renee Davis, Kim Eick, Eric Evans, Lee Gallatin, Elizabeth Johnson, Stephanie Kell, Terri Miller, Theresa Mohn, Corey Palmer, Neil Robert Stoneman and Linda Lee Watt.

Miss Deborah L. Senko, special education teacher at Carrollton High School, was named Special Education Teacher of the Year in the tri-county area of Carroll, Tuscarawas and Holmes counties.

Carrollton’s Tim Vandeborne set a new record mark of 22.9 seconds for the 200-meter dash along with setting a new record of 11.2 in the 100-meter dash.

Announcement was made of the relocation of the Carrollton Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) from 225 N. Lisbon St., formed in 1913, to its new location on the hill on Moody Ave.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Evelyn Sanderson retired as a clerk at the Carrollton Livestock auction at the age of 83.

Reigning over the Malvern High School 1997 junior-senior prom were Tom Greathouse and Carey Ann Bugh.

Receiving their State FFA Degree at the Ohio FFA Convention from Carrollton High School were Tiffany Hawk, Kelli Hamilton, Rebekah Baker and Josh Faulk.

Members of the Walters Bar & Grill No. 2 team, who won the Carrollton Recreational Basketball League 67-64 over Carroll Meadows included Kris Mallarnee, Don Spinell, Jon Rinkes, Todd English, Jeff Rinkes, Pepper Locke, Lon Hersha, Lanny Peterson and John Spilker.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

John Merrin of Mechanicstown and his dog, Max, earned the top prize for the best human and dog trick at the Carroll County Animal Protection League’s dog show.

Several Carroll County volunteers were recognized for their dedication to helping others at the 20th anniversary celebration of Hospice of Tuscarawas County.

Katleyn Grim and Cole Fleming were named Students of the Month for April at Carrollton High School.

Receiving awards at the Carrollton High School band’s spring concert were Katy Borland, who received the John Philip Sousa award; Margo George, Sarah Dye, Brittany Rush and Janna Wheeler, all recipients of Director’s awards.