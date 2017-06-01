Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS files

Two new flags, a large hand-made American flag and a flag of the State of Ohio, were presented to the village of Carrollton by the Carroll Chamber of Commerce.

A photo of Elaine and Eileen McCort, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton McCort of Rt. 3, Carrollton, were published on the front page of the May 31, 1957 issue of the FPS with a story of the 73 members of the Carrollton kindergarten class who received diplomas.

Carrollton Village Council approved pay raises of an additional $12 per month for the police chief, $8 more for two regular police officers and five cents an hour for “special” police.

A French horn trio, comprised of June Ann Deets, Barbara Finley and Rita Winings, provided music for Carrollton High School’s 75th annual commencement exercises held on the local athletic field.

Commencement exercises were held for 17 eighth grade students at Willis school near Mehanicstown.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

The Ohio Historical Society marker honoring “The Fighting McCooks” of Civil War fame was dedicated at the McCook House in Carrollton. Also, an 1857 chair from the U. S. House of Representatives was presented by Miss Frances A. McCook to the Carroll County Historical Society for display in the McCook House.

American Legion awards were presented to Richard Miller and Sharon Abel, two Carrollton eighth graders, for outstanding academic achievement.

Eddie Maple, the 18-year-old sensation from Carrollton, was off to an impressive beginning as a jockey at the Hazel Park Race Track in Michigan.

Herman Brown of Malvern High School placed second in the Class A 100-yard dash at the 60th annual Ohio High School track and field championships in Columbus.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Lawrence F. Pontuti, principal at East Palestine High School, was named the new superintendent of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District, succeeding John Beck.

Mrs. Richard (Barbara) Walton was named museum attendant at the McCook House on Public Square in Carrollton, succeeding Mrs. Mary McConnell.

Receiving various awards presented at the Carrollton Jaycees installation banquet included Robert Dunlap and Dale Howell, who each received the Jaycees International Senatorship award. Sam Brown was installed as the new president succeeding Chuck Lutton.

Dan Wackerly of Malvern was honored as the Jaycee of the Year by the Malvern Jaycees chapter.

Four Carrollton area women were among 45 graduates at the 83rd commencement exercises of Aultman Hospital School of Nursing. They included Deborah Stewart, Barbara Carpenter, Janice Tulodzieski and Yvonne Weisburn.

Carroll County had an estimated population of 24,300 as of July 1, 1974, an increase over the 1970 Federal census figure of 21,579.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Carroll County Commissioner Russell Barrett was honored by the Southeastern Commissioners and Engineers Association for serving as its president during 1986.

Reigning as queen and king over Minerva High School’s 1987 prom were Felicity Gallagher, a Rotary exchange student from Australia, and Steve Perry, both seniors at Minerva High School.

Carl Vandegrift, a Minerva councilman, was named Minerva Man of the Year at the annual Service Clubs banquet.

Three Carrollton school faculty members were honored by the Carrollton Education Association. They included Nilah Ankrom, social studies instructor who was named Teacher of the Year; Mrs. Mary Javersak and Ms. Jane Hartley upon their retirements.

Carrollton Baseball Coach Curt Hensley served as the coach for the East team in the Stark County All-Star baseball game in which two seven-inning games were played at Malone College.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Carl Vandegrift announced he was stepping down from his position as director of the Regional Planning Commission because of retirement.

Cong. Bob Ney was the guest speaker at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool.

Five valedictorians and one salutatorian headed the 226-member class of 1997 at Carrollton High School. Class valedictorians were Jennifer M. Kiko, Jessica Lenkner, Stephanie K. Myers, Emily L. Stine and Brooke Thomas. Serving as the class salutatorian was Wendy Hamilton.

Leading Malvern High School’s graduating class were Megan Marshall, class valedictorian, and Garth Leggett, class salutatorian.

Carrollton‘s Jamie Burris was honored as the Warriors softball Most Valuable Player and also won the offensive award.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

The severe weather that hit this area May 27 was classified by the National Weather Service as a “pulse storm” when winds reached the 60-70 mile per hour range and three-quarter inch hail fell in the Leesville area.

Carrollton’s senior Brandon Lucas qualified for two events at the State Track and Field meet in Columbus. Other CHS qualifiers were Alec Sedan and the relay team of Ethan and Jon Naylor and Eric Manzella.

Cory Turkovich, a member of Carrollton High School’s 2007 graduating class, was honored for having attended classes for 13 years with perfect attendance. One set of twins, Jordan and Josh Elifritz, were also recognized during the ceremonies when 192 members of the senior class received diplomas.