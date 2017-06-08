Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Fourteen members of the Carrollton High School FFA chapter attended the state FFA convention in Columbus where the chapter received a dairy award for efficient production and Ronald Rees of Kilgore, a 1957 CHS graduate, was named a delegate for an expense paid trip to the summer session of the American Institute of Cooperation in Denver, CO.

William Kerr and Richard Haugh were named the local delegates to attend the American Legion’s Buckeye Boys State at Camp Perry, near Port Clinton.

Death claimed the lives of James D. Long, a well known farmer and hay dealer, and R. Elmer Rutledge, Carrollton’s village clerk.

John L. Beck, Carrollton High school basketball coach, was named president of the Carrollton Teachers Association for 1957-58. Other officers were Walter Shaver, vice president; Mrs. Mary Scott, treasurer, and Miss Zela Whigham, secretary.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

The grandstand at the Carroll County fairgrounds was packed with over 3,000 parent, relatives and friends of the 183 members of the CHS class of 1967.

Sharlene Mathews, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Mathews of Rt. 3, Carrollton, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years.

Miss Barbara Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Johnson, was crowned queen of the Amsterdam Junior Women’s Club’s “Around the World Community Festival.”

Twenty members of Carrollton ‘s Boy Scout Troop 141 left to hike the 22-mile cross-country Michigan Trail, near Flint, MI. They included Jim Atchison, Wayne Baughman, Arthur Coe, Larry Cole, Scot Dowell, Richard Finnicum, Mike Guess, Clark Johnston, John Ledford, Robert McFarlin, Richard Miller, Dennis Roudebush, Craig Schemel, Gary Shears, Mark Shotwell, Rick Spahr, Mike Stafford, Frank Wardwell, Rick Weals and Dennis Young. Leaders accompanying the troop included A. M. Ledford, Wayne Karns, Carl Baughman, Robert Patterson and Scoutmaster Merle Coe.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

A six-mill additional tax levy for the Carrollton Exempted Village School District was approved by the voters by a margin of 434 votes.

Ohio Governor James A. Rhoades, some cabinet members and several personnel from the various state offices, held a “town hall” meeting in the Carroll County Common Pleas courtroom.

Marvin Bright, a member of the School Safety Patrol at Carrollton schools, was chosen by patrol members to represent Carrollton schools on a trip to Kings Island and Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

Construction was underway on a new water plant for the village of Magnolia upon receipt of an $80,000 Ohio EPA grant.

After his 10th year at the Carrollton High School baseball helm, Coach Jim Clelland accumulated a 97-71 winning record with three league championships sandwiched in those 10 seasons.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Rev. Joseph G. Markko, pastor of Carrollton Assembly of God, gave the baccalaureate address at the commencement exercises for the 1987 Carrollton High School graduating class at the Carroll County fairgrounds, using “The Quest” as the subject of his address.

Retired Carroll County Common Pleas Court Judge Tom Richards was honored by the Ohio State Bar Association for 30 years of practicing law.

Homer Ransdell was installed as president of the Minerva Lions Club. Other officers were Bill Carle, Bruce Thomas and Donald Gotschall, first, second and third vice presidents, respectively.

Co-recipients of the John Philip Sousa band award at Carrollton High School were Mike Dunlap and Debra Boggs.

Malvern’s Jeff Galay struck out 10 and only walked one in the first game of the All- Star Classic held at Malone College where he was named Most Valuable Player.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Steve Harter and his family were the subject of a feature story on Harter’s successful career which began in Kilgore.

Mrs. Wilma Skidmore, a secretary at Carrollton High School guidance office, and Mrs. Stanley (Diane) Miller, who volunteered her services to assist with operation of the FFA food stand at home football games, received Honorary FFA member plaques.

Carrollton High School boys track award winners for the 1997 season included James Ossler, Neal Myers, Greg Brady, Zach Casper, Ethan Kibler, Craig Chappell, Danny Princic and Chris Chappell.

Carrollton High School girls track award winners included Katie Hamilton, Andrea Bregenzer, Niki Clark, Stephanie Martin and Jamie Long.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Ground breaking ceremonies were held for a new addition to Minerva High School to include an auditorium/cafetorium and renovations costing $11,117,200.

Carrollton High School’s five delegates to the 2007 Buckeye Boys State were Zachary Devitt, John Glasure II, Christopher Hogan, Javan Shields and Corey Slabaugh.

John Dendak and his wife, Terry, opened Custom Creations on the corner of N. Lisbon and Main streets in Carrollton.

An effort was underway to restore railroad service in Carrollton.