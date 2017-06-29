Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Construction work on a new all electric Ohio Power Co. office service building on the corner of W. Main St. and S. High St. in Carrollton was expected to begin in July. Cost the project was estimated at $100,000.

Lynn Fox was named president of the Carrollton Junior Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Mac Guess, who was elected state director.

Twenty-four members of Amsterdam Boy Scout Troop 242 completed the U. S. Bureau of Miners first aid course.

Carrollton Garden Club held their seventh annual flower show in the Carrollton High School auditorium.

Rev. William Leyshon of Sarver, PA, assumed the pastorate of Carrollton Wesleyan Methodist Tabernacle, succeeding Rev. E. DeWeerd Lupton.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

A dedication ceremony was set for June 25 for the new H-shaped building at St. John’s Villa, which was established in Carrollton in 1951 by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity.

Dean Slates, a 1964 graduate of Carrollton High School, was Carroll County’s new assistant 4-H agent.

Carroll County’s Dairy Princess Mary Breckenridge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Breckenridge of Rd. 1, Malvern, participated in the Ohio Dairy Princess contest in Columbus.

Robert McCort of Carrollton, a recent graduate of Ohio State University, planned to teach general science at Minerva High School in the fall of 1967.

Greg Newell, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin (Bud) Newell of Sherrodsville, was chosen to sing with the Ohio State Fair youth choir during the 1967 Ohio State Fair.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Three area youths were selected to sing with the all Ohio Youth Choir on a 23-day European trip which included concerts in Scotland, England, Wales, Holland, Belgium, France, Switzerland and Germany. They were Rick Cummings, a 1976 graduate of Carrollton High School; Sharon Foster, a 1977 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, and Kevin Newell, a 1977 graduate of Conotton Valley High School.

Maynard A. Buck Jr. of Cadiz and publisher of The Free Press Standard was appointed to the board of directors of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.

Carroll County Commissioners re-instituted the work relief program for general relief recipients.

Kathleen Allmon of Carrollton received the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial prize at Mount Union College during senior recognition day.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Carrollton Village Council approved an emergency measure ordinance to request cooperation from the Ohio Department of Transportation for a third lane to be used as a two-way left turn on Canton Rd.

David Harp, formerly of Sebring, was introduced as Minerva’s new village administrator, succeeding Ernest Zymlinski.

A new chapter of the American Federation of Police was formed in Carroll County. Officers were Carl Brady, president and founder; Randall Excrement, secretary-treasurer; Tom Berry, a trustee, and Bart Sweebe, sergeant-at-arms. All were Carroll County sheriff’s deputies.

Springfield High School’s Ken Pasiuk competed in the All-Ohio All Star Baseball Classic at The Ohio State University, which featured the best baseball players in the state.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Chip DeSimone, a senior at Carrollton High School, placed 8th in the humorous interpretation category of the Star of the North National Speech and Debate tournament held in Bloomington, MN.

Three Carrollton pastors who serve as volunteer chaplains for the Carroll County jail, completed a 15-hour two-day continuous education seminar for police chaplains at the Ohio Police Officers Training Academy in London, OH. Seminar certificates were presented to each by Carroll County Sheriff Ralph Lucas. They included Rev. Paul J. Camp, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrollton; Rev. Timothy L. Cashen, pastor of Carrollton Assembly of God Church, and Fr. David L. Gaydosik, pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Church at Morges.

The June 28 dedication of the new Dellroy Community Hall marked the realization of a dream come true for a group of dedicated Dellroy village residents.

Dr. Bruce Alan Barker, a 1989 graduate of Carrollton High School, graduated from Ohio State University’s College of Medicine, and was to begin a three-year residency in rural family practice medicine at Saint Vincents Hospital in Erie, PA.

Carrollton Graphics, Inc. was acquired by a private investor group led by Helson Ehrler Investment Partners of Los Angeles, CA, ad Stanford, CT.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Mrs. Ruby Gilliam, chairman of the Carroll County Democrat party, was honored as Ohio Democrat County Chair of the Year for her outstanding service to the Ohio Democrat party.

Toby Davis was installed as commander of the Carroll County Veterans of Foreign Wars Fighting McCook Post 3301.

Ashley Libertore, a junior at Carrollton High School, was the winner of the Carroll County Animal Protection League’s winning logo contest.

Carrollton senior pitcher Ally Lowdermilk was named to the All Northern Buckeye Conference first team.