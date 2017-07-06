Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Life Scout badges were presented to Merle Coe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Merle Coe, and David Dyke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Dyke, during a Boy Scout Court of Honor held during the community July 4th program at the Carroll County fairgrounds.

Arthur E. Theil was named to succeed Del Baroni as Carrollton High School’s music supervisor and band director. Baroni resigned to teach music in the county system and Theil, a Carrollton resident, came from Sandy Valley High School where he was music supervisor and instrumental music instructor.

Carrollton Village Council passed an ordinance prohibiting unnecessary noise in connection with the operation of motor vehicles within the village and providing for punishment of violators.

Carroll County Probate Judge William T. Allmon announced he will be a candidate for the new county court judge position created by legislation which did away with the justice of peace system.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Nineteen Danish people arrived in Carrollton to spend six days in this area as guests of Carroll County families under the People-to-People program.

Eight Carroll County 4-H club members were chosen as delegates to the annual Ohio 4-H Club Congress held at Ohio State University in Columbus. They included Mary Jane Marshall, Bill Rutledge, Danny Shawver, Phill Rutledge, Linda and Leona Borland (twins), Karen Dennis and Cheryl Manfull. Miss Phyllis Newell served as a counselor and Mrs. Alyce Haun assisted as an advisor at the Club Congress.

Four young men, all volunteers, filled Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 207 into the Armed Services for July. They included Richard E. Kelly, leader; Terry L. Arbogast, Roger Smalley and George Hawkins.

Winners of the second annual Carrollton Jaycees golf tournament were Paul Wackerly Jr., 14, of Malvern, and Carl Winters, 17, of Carrollton.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

The 13 Carroll County 4-H Club members selected to exhibit their projects at the 1977 Ohio State Fair included Marianne Thompson, Willis Cline, Sheryl Bolanz, Susan Busler, Mike Marteney, William Prinkey, Pat Toot, Amy and Anne Rutledge, Julie Moore, Wayne Jones, Allen Rinehart and Ed Jones.

Randy Hinerman, a 26-year-old cerebral palsy victim, was the subject of a photo-feature story detailing how he succeeded with one arm as a student at the Agricultural Technical Institute at Wooster.

Carrollton High School’s newly appointed basketball coach Tom Spiker was the subject of a photo-feature story in which he said he thought of himself fortunate to step into a triple A position after coaching junior varsity Double A ball.

Karl Schumacher was installed as president of Carrollton Rotary Club. Other officers were Joseph Sekely III, secretary; Fred Boggs, vice president; James Anderson, international service director; Pete Blanar, club service director; Harold Haun, community service director; Herbert Schneider, sergeant at arms; Richard Lord, treasurer, and Richard Zaychek, vocational service director.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1986 FPS Files

Karl Stollar was honored at a retirement dinner for 41 years of service on the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department.

The Carroll Tones chapter of Sweet Adelines, Inc. celebrated their 25th university. Charter members were Neva Locker, founder and director of the group; Pauline Thompson, Karen Frase and June Stalker.

Conotton Valley’s Eric Enold won the Times Reporter’s On-on-one basketball tournament 31-27 over Carrollton’s Joe Rinkes.

Tina Rich of Perrysville opened Perry Tanning in the basement of the Perry Post restaurant.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Brown Local Board of Education accepted the retirement resignation of Ed Bodo, who served as Malvern High School’s principal since the 1989-90 school year.

Carroll County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge John W. Weyand delivered the keynote address for the dedication of Dellroy’s new Community Hall.

Fourteen Carrollton High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) members attended a week’s military training activities at Camp Dawson on Cheat River in West Virginia. Accompanied by JROTC Commander Major Randy Miller and Sgt. 1st Class Rod Page, members included Kevin McGonagle, Greg Brady, Angie Long, Megan Fiscus, Dawn White, Amanda Herbert, James Linton, Bill Poe, Chip Iden, Matt Seaburn, Jason Rutledge, Brad Ketchum, Willy Peebles and Brian Bruce.

Five area gridders saw action in the eighth annual Repository East-West All-Star football game held at Fawcett stadium in Canton. They included Minerva’s Brian Costea, Mike Schrader and Kevin Kirkpatrick and Sandy Valley’s Dusty Deubner and Shawn Fiddler.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Carrollton Board of Education held a work session to consider options of consolidation of buildings within the school district and annexation of the Board-owned property on SR 332 to the village of Carrollton.

Stephen Williams, a 2007 graduate of Carrollton High School, received a full tuition scholarship to Ohio State University.

Clint Casper opened Hycrest 3-D Archery on Bronze Rd.

Adam Arbogast, a United States Naval Academy graduate, was the subject of a feature story in which he and his longtime Canton South basketball rival, William Bunton, joined forces some 10 years later as members of the same Navy unit helping tear down and build a new orphanage for HIV positive children in Guatemala.