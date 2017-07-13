Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

The Carroll County Fair Board approved the construction of a new speed barn at the fairgrounds.

Tom Tam, a Carrollton Boy Scout, was among those who shook hands with Vice President Richard Nixon during Nixon’s tour of Valley Forge, PA, where eight members of Carrollton’s Scout Troop and their Scoutmaster Merle Coe were attending the National Jamboree of Boy Scouts of America.

Rev. Ralph Brumbaugh of Rt. 3, Carrollton, accepted the pastorate of West Park Methodist Church and the newly formed Banton Ridge Methodist Church in the Steubenville area.

Larry Brackin of Rt. 3, Carrollton, was pictured with corn growing over his head and in tassel on the 4th of July.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

The eight new teachers hired by the Carrollton Board of Education at their July meeting included Richard L. Cunningham, William O. Hossler, Miss Karolyn Horstman, Miss Lois Anne Patterson, John A. Molnar, Mrs. Shirley McCreary, Mrs. Rosemarie Leeman, and Mrs. Mary Anna Hutchison.

First and second place winners in the Carroll County 4-H Safety Speaking contest included Bonnie Newell, Lee Rummell, Mary Louise Snyder and Ray Rummell, all first places; Diane Beckley, Charles Carter, Evelyn Lambert and Alan Rummell, all second place.

The Carroll County Board of Education approved a resolution submitted by the Perry Local School District Board that the entire school district be transferred to the Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

James N. Campbell, superintendent of Southwestern Local School District in Gallia County, was hired as executive head of the Conotton Valley Union Local School District.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Sue Morsheiser and Charlotte Cummings were crowned the 1977 Carroll County Senior and Junior Dairy Princesses, respectively, at the opening night of the 1977 Carroll County Fair. The Senior Dairy Princess runnerup was Beth Howlett.

James Greg Clark, who had been Carroll County’s 4-H Extension agent since 1974, accepted a position as assistant branch manager with Cambridge Production Credit Association in the Carrollton field office.

The board of directors of The First National Bank at Carrollton and Center Development, Inc. announced that an agreement had been reached for the bank to purchase land from the development firm for a site for a branch bank in Carrollton.

The seven Carroll County 4-H Club members selected to exhibit their clothing projects at the 1977 Ohio State Fair included Cissy Ray, Christy Ray, Marianne Thompson, Melanie Shimek, Sue Rummell, Amy Rutledge and Beth Howlett.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Carrollton Village Council voted to leave the American spruce tree in Public Square Park after voting to remove all the trees.

Carrollton Garden Club celebrated its 45th anniversary by honoring charter members Dorothy Saltsman and Marie Lincke.

The Carrollton High School cheerleading squad included Bethany Main, Paige Garner, Karen Pontuti, captain; Tracy Fawcett, Elizabeth White and Kathy Birong.

Daniel Wilking of 1190 Lindy Lane, Carrollton, was named head coach of Carrollton High School’s basketball team.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Trevor Korns and Jennifer Grigsby were crowned the 1997 Carroll County Fair King and Queen.

Douglas L. Eaton of Sebring was name Carrollton’s new postmaster, succeeding Mrs. Darlene Sweat.

Robert D. Herron was appointed to fill the Jan. 2 term of Carroll County commissioner, created by the resignation of Mark Slabaugh.

Members of the Carroll County 4-H Outstanding Court were Julie Fry, Katie Hendricks, Heather Rice, Doug Jones, Trevor Korns, Mary Anne Sutton and Sarah Simmers.

Sharon Riley, women’s head volleyball coach at Malone College in Canton, was hired as Carrollton High School’s new volleyball coach.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Richard C. Hannon Jr. was elected president of the Carroll County Foundation for 2007.

Eight Carroll County residents were among those honored at the annual Buckeye Career Center Adult Education awards ceremony. They included Diana Rice, Darla Potts, Sherri Egler, Andrea Wiley, Crystal Leek, Kelly Strock, Donald Burns and Jamie Rutledge.

Dennis Menoski was hired as Edison School District’s new treasurer to succeed Julie Marks, who resigned.

The Shaw Publications building on SR 43 east of Carrollton was transformed into a wrestling facility by owner Bryan Shaw.