Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

There’s a new look on the corner of the junction of St. Rts. 43 and 39 at the west edge of Carrollton where Tinlin’s Tri-Way Ashland Service station opened for business, replacing the former Tri-Way station.

Local officers issued 11 overtime-parking citations last week.

Conotton Methodist Church observed its 100th anniversary.

Paul Kenny hurled a one-hitter as the Steubenville Babe Ruth All-Stars defeated the All-Stars of the local league which included Tanner, pitcher; Huff, Magee and Kennedy, all from Dellroy; Pothorski, L. Warner, Boggs, J. Lowdermilk, and Bill Anderson from the championship Surety Rubber team; Wasleski and Garner from Magnolia and two other players from Amsterdam.

An architect’s drawing of the proposed $295,000 addition to the Scio school building was published in the July 25 issue of The FPS.

Donald Mills, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Mills of Rt. 3, Carrollton, enlisted in the U. S. Navy for four years.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Carrollton Schools Supt. Welch Barnett accepted a position as assistant supervisor in the Vocational Agriculture office of the state Department of Education on the Ohio State University campus.

Carrollton High School band director Arthur Thomas of Scio accepted a new college position at Florence State College in Florence, AL.

Rev. Glen Gray of Lima assumed the pastorate of Carrollton First Assembly of God Church on Park Ave.

Ralph Wetzel was recognized as a 60-year member of Dellroy IOOF Lodge.

A young Minerva Explorer Scout, Roger Bartley, 17, and his father, Leroy Bartley, planned to attend the 12th World Jamboree of Boy Scouting at Farragut State Park in northern Idaho.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

A record price of $5.30 per pound was paid by Tri-County Wrecking & Salvage of Magnolia for Jeff Nign’s 100-pound grand champion market lamb at the 1977 Carroll County junior fair livestock sale.

Miss Connie VanMeter, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul VanMeter of near Minerva, was crowned the 1977 Carroll County fair queen.

Mrs. David (Shirley) Willis was named manager of the local Quik Shop Food Mart on W. Main St. in Carrollton.

Miss Ohio Susan Perkins visited the Carroll County fair and was photographed with Paul Guess in front of the Guess Motors tent.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Kimberly Ann Eick and Steve Houyouse were named and crowned as the 1987 Outstanding 4-H girl and boy at the 1987 Carroll County fair.

LeAnn Eyerman of Orient was hired as Carroll County’s new home economics and 4-H Extension agent.

Amy Moore’s grand champion steer, weighing 1,343 pounds, was purchased by Carrollton Farmer’s Exchange Co. for $3.60 per pound at the 1977 junior fair livestock sale.

Mrs. Donna Wells was promoted to assistant postmaster at the Carrollton Post Office, succeeding John Mills who was named postmaster in Mechanicstown.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Aultman Health Foundation announced plans to build a medical services facility in Carrollton.

David W. C. Kidder of Malvern was appointed deputy clerk-treasurer by Malvern Village Council to succeed Mrs. Edna Trussell, who resigned effective Aug. 31.

Bob and June Wagner and their children Eric and Melissa of Perron Rd., Amsterdam, walked with their Llamas in the 1997 Hall of Fame parade in Canton where Neely Reed of Carrollton reigned as the HOF queen.

Miss Tammy Marchbank of Canton was hired as the new director of childrens’ programs at Carroll Hills School.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

The 157th annual Carroll County fair closed with a reported increase in entries and gate receipts.

A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the dedication of improvements at the Minerva Industrial Park.

A new flag pole, given by an anonymous donor, was used for the first time at the opening of the 2007 Carroll County fair.

Janet Morris resigned as a home economics teacher at Minerva High School, concluding 24 years of service.