Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Mrs. Betty Guess was named clerk of the Carroll County Selective Service Board, succeeding Mrs. Mildred Griffeth.

A total of 151 candidates filed petitions for non-partisan offices for the November 1957 election.

Ronald Rees, a 1957 graduate of Carrollton High School, served as a delegate at the American Institute of Cooperatives as a member of the Carrollton FFA.

The new Post office in Bergholz was dedicated.

Members of the Magnolia team in the Babe Ruth League were pictured in the Aug. 15, 1957 issue of The FPS. They included Charles Beauchamp, Frank Mundy, Larry Fiddler, Bill Klemann, Joe Foster Jr., Jim Waselesky, Dick Buchanan, Bob Sickafoose, Joe Larson, Tom Gardner, Gary Chaddock, Dick Bucy, Roy Chaddock and Joe Foster, manager.

Harold C. Everett was selected to succeed Warren Jeffers as executive head of the Conotton Valley Union Local School District.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

A photo of the five Carroll County 4-H Club girls who modeled outfits at the 1967 Ohio State Fair was published in the Aug. 17, 1967 issue of The FPS. They included Phyllis Newell, Karen Dennis, Carol Dennis, Laura-lee Surbey and Joyce Ann McLoney.

Lloyd Leatherberry of near Augusta was elected president of the Ohio Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

The first layer of base asphalt was applied to the runway of the new Carroll County Airport.

Winners in the local Suburban Garden Club’s flower show were Mrs. Charles (Shirley) James, best of show, and Mrs. Kenneth (Nancy) Scott, sweepstakes.

Larry Karns, a 1967 graduate of Carrollton High School, was awarded a four-year General Motors college scholarship to Baldwin-Wallace College.

Filling Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 208 for the Armed Forces were William L. Tasker, Lawrence R. DeDent, Neil S. Cadle, William B. Peterson, Robert L. Rine Jr., Paul S. Tinlin, and George L. Jackson.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

The Free Press Standard’s business office, advertising, news, typesetting and makeup departments moved from the Carrollton Graphics building on Canton Rd. to a downtown location at 43 E. Main St.

Debbie Kohler, a sophomore and member of the FFA chapter at Carrollton High School, was selected to play clarinet in the band at the National FFA convention in Kansas City, MO.

The local girls softball team, sponsored by Kohler-Carroll Lanes, won the Ohio State Girls’ Softball Association’s Class B championship at Lordstown. Coached by Ed and Bob Burchfield and Susan Hepner, members of the team, managed by Connie Burchfield, were Patty Bower, Teresa Shotwell, Rhonda Morgan, Anita Kapeleski Debbie Stewart, Janette Green, Kathy Grunder, Kim Salisbury, Lisa Sponaugle, Karen Mallarnee and Janet Eick. A team photo was published on page 1 of the Aug. 18, 1977 issue of The FPS.

The Algonquin Mill Jam Session band was scheduled to play at the 1977 Ohio State Fair. Band members included Margaret West, Louis Bryan, George Tidrick, Dave Kennedy, George Smith and Mrs. Dalton (Jesse) Williams. Jay Brownfield, a junior at Springfield High School, was a member of the 300-voice All-Ohio State Fair Youth choir.

30 YEARS AGO

From1987 FPS Files

Theresa Kampfer, a member of the East Twp. Young Producers 4–H Club, was one of four winners in the District 4-H health and safety speaking contest.

Members of Carrollton High School’s varsity cheerleading squad who garnered awards at the Universal Cheerleading Association’s summer camp held at Ohio State University included Karen Pontuti, Paige Garner, Kathy Birong, Tracy Fawcett, Bethany Main and Elizabeth White.

The junior varsity cheerleading squad from CHS, who also won awards at the camp, included Joy Locke, Amy Montero, Michelle Logan, Dawn Irwin, Kristi Kohler and Melanie Wells.

Ronald J. Pagano was named superintendent of the Conotton Valley Union Local School District.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Carrollton Board of Education voted to eliminate textbook and workbook fees.

Virginia Banks was elected president of the Carrollton Rotary Club.

Lettermen returning to Carrollton High School’s golf program included Brian Cogan, Mike McAbier, Drake Yost, Brian Ledford and Brent Wells.

The Carrollton WaterWarriors capped off their second undefeated season with an awards banquet at the Carroll County Vets Park.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Announcement was made of the four Carrollton High School graduates to be inducted into the 2007 Carrollton High School Alumni Hall of Fame. They included Dr. Robert H. Day, Paul Guess, Richard McElroy and the late Dr. Charles Temple.

Matt Brunner, a former Carrollton High School band director (1995-2002), was one of two winners in the National Band Association’s 2007 International Conducting Symposium.

The eight inductees into the 2007 Carrollton High School Athletic Hall of Fame included Larry Davis, Jim McElroy, Wayne Jones, Frank McCully, Carrie Swinford, Tom Sell, Jim Honnold and Brad Little.

Head Carrollton boys track coach Larry Cogan was awarded the Ethics and Integrity award by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.