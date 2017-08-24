Looking Back… in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Filling the local Selective Services draft call No. 88 from Carroll County were Ernest Glenn King of Rt. 1, Dellroy, leader, and Richard Dale Starkey of Rt. 1, Waynesburg.

George H. Haines of Rt. 1, Minerva, was named the new manager of the Carroll County Farm Bureau Co-op Assn. lumber yard on 2nd St. NW.

First place winners in the senior division of the Carroll County 4-H style review held at Augusta High School included Mary Stahler, Donna Heidy, Louise Aldridge, Carol Boyd, Jean McClester, Carol Butler, Nola Binnig and Lois Stahler.

Fourteen Carrollton High School vocational agriculture students exhibited hay and grain at the 1957 Ohio State Fair. They included Bob McConnell, Bruce Finnicum, Victor Smodic, Lee Frase, Mike Ladich, Leonard Hutson, Harold Richardson, Richard George, John Davis, Elmer Palmer, Pat Wynn, Bob Kovach, Ray Houyouse and Don McAllister.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Joseph E. Carlisle was named superintendent of Carrollton Exempted Village School District, succeeding Welch Barnett.

Two Carroll County servicemen were serving in Vietnam. They were Sp4 David Duffy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Duffy of Rt. 5, Carrollton, and Linn A. Keller, son of Mrs. Pauline Keller of Rt. 1, Sherrodsville.

An asphalt sealer was applied to Carroll County’s new airport runway as the project entered its final phase.

William G. Hossler was named music supervisor and head band director at Carrollton High School, succeeding Arthur Thomas.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Three Carroll County 4-H club members won top honors at the 1977 Ohio State Fair. They included Lisa Wellon and Mark Hepner in the western horsemanship class and horse barrel race, respectively, and Susan Busler, who had the reserve champion lamb.

Dr. William Green, a 27-year-old native of Rogers, opened a general medical office at 207 2nd St. SW.

A Carroll County 4-H judging team took first place honors in the dairy judging contest held during Ohio Dairy Day at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center at Wooster. Team members included Bill Casper, Keith McLean, Chris Albrecht and Todd Casper.

Robert C. Newell, a Harrison Twp. farmer, was named the recipient of the 1977 Goodyear Conservation award.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Seven direct descendants of the McCook family attended a parade and reception marking the 150th celebration of the McCook House in Carrollton.

John Shotwell of 271 2nd St. SE, Carrollton, was named chief of the Carroll County Fire Department, succeeding John Lucas, who retired.

John Mazan of Uniontown was named the new Malvern elementary school principal, succeeding Curtis Kennedy.

Aug. 8, 1987, was a day to remember for Angie Wohlwend, 10-year-old daughter of Bill and Valerie Wohlwend of Carrollton, who spent the day with the Cleveland Indians Ball Club.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Charles B. Huddleston was named the new director of Carroll County Regional Planning Commission.

Dr. Mandal Haas was seeing patients at the medical office of Dr. Scott Stine as part of his final year of training in the specialty of Family Practice.

Brian Cogan fired a 2-over par to lead the Carrollton Warriors golf team to a 172-189 win over Canton South.

A new boat dock was opened at the Atwood boat launching facility on SR 212.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Both the grand and reserve champion in the new steer contest at the 2007 Carroll County fair belonged to Matt Borland, 11-year-old son of John and Cara Borland, who exhibited his 1,226-pound Maine-Angus cross steer named “Mac”.

W.Jason Eddy was named the new assistant principal at Carrollton High School, succeeding John Marks.

Construction was progressing on Sandy Valley’s new elementary and middle/high schools.

Returning letter winners for the Carrollton girls cross country team were Lindsey Evans, Brooke Sevek, Lauren Cogan and Katelyn Jacobson.