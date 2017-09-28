Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

The 107th Carroll County fair was underway – being held Sept. 25-28.

Allen Johnston of Carrollton placed second in the Tennessee Walking pleasure horse class riding Chief while Karen Jones of Dellroy, astride Flicka, was third in the Western equitation at the Carrollton Junior Chamber of Commerce first annual horse show.

Dr. and Mrs. F. S. Mitchell purchased the business building at 135 W. Main St., known as the former E.L. Swann building, from Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Beresford of Carrollton.

Members of Carrollton High School’s freshman-sophomore football team, coached by John Beck, included Bill Warner, Gary Roudebush, Bruce Westfall, Mike Schandel, Robert Morgan, Larry Dugger, Bill Hardy, Dave Dyke, Bill Wendle, Ronnie Wilson, John Little, Charles Huddleston, Tom Boylan, Tim Hartong, Sam Frazier, Bill Marshall, Tom Mitchell, Gary Magee, Walter Fultz and Jim Peoples.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Sandi Tasker was selected as Carrollton High School’s 1967 homecoming queen. Attendants were Deborah Cobb, Donna Frey, Judy Huffman and Linda Morvatz.

Carroll County’s 117th annual fair was underway, beginning Sept. 27 and ending Oct. 1.

Margie Carter, a senior at Carrollton High School who was attending school in Argentina under the Rotary International Exchange Student program, and Roger Allen, a senior at CHS, were named semi-finalists in the 1967-68 National Merit Scholarship program.

Carrollton High School’s new Warrior mascot was Jim Atchison, a seventh grader at Carrollton school.

The 75th anniversary of Pelican Club was observed with a “regular full-course dinner” cooked by Homer Herron, who succeeded the late William Craig Anderson as cook in 1955.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Construction began on the installation of three drive-up lanes and deposit boxes at The First National Bank’s parking lot in downtown Carrollton.

Eric Albrecht of Oneida, a graduate of Malvern High School, joined the staff of the Ruston Daily Leader newspaper at Ruston, LA.

A brief grand opening ceremony was held Sept. 25 for the new Cambridge Production Credit Association’s Carrollton fiedd office on SR 43 and dedication of the building in honor of its manager, Willis Walker.

Junior Gary Peterson, Carrollton’s field goal kicking specialist, gave Coach Tom Postlethwait’s gridders their first 9-6 win of the season over their Senate League opponent Sandy Valley.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Sherry Morrow of Antiqua Rd., Carrollton was pictured in a front page story with her telescope that she made on her own.

The Carroll Tones chapter of Sweet Adelines, Inc., celebrated their 25th anniversary of the organization founded by Neva Locker, the director.

Mrs. Margaret A. Johnston, a Malvern elementary teacher, was selected as a third place winner in the 1986-87 Standard Oil Excellence in Economics Education awards program for her teaching unit entitled “Francine’s Yard Sales Economics.”

Leon Powell scored three touchdowns when the Minerva Lions rolled to a 42-12 win over the Sandy Valley Cardinals.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Dan Trbovich of Waynesburg Rd., Waynesburg, was appointed to fill a seat on the Carroll County Board of Health left vacant by Rod Wise.

The Carroll County Commission for Advancement of the Arts launched a fundraising drive to renovate the former Rutan and McCully feed mill and McCort service station on the corner of W. Main St. and N. High St. in Carrollton.

Charles R. Kopp was elected president of the newly-chartered Carrollton Lions Club.

Mrs. Kimberly (Mallarnee) Coplin, a Denison University physicist professor, won a $33,325 grant for research and improvement of the laboratory at Denison U.

Carrollton High School’s speech team placed 2nd out of 74 schools in the Wake Forest National speech tournament. CHS speech tournament finalists were Lacy Papai, Brandon Strawder and Ked Krantz. CHS semi-finalists were Mike Curry, Duane Abel, Malia Miller and Dawn Peterson.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS files

Connie McNutt reigned as Carrollton High School’s 2007 homecoming football queen. Members of her court were Kylie Leggett, Kimberly Olivito, Jaclyn (Jackie) Ott and Coleen Tangler.

Inducted into the 2007 Carrollton High School Alumni Hall of Fame were Dr. Robert Day, the late Dr. Charles Temple, Paul Guess and Richard McElroy.

Kelsea D. Mapes and Christine Wingate, seniors at Carrollton and Sandy Valley High Schools, respectively, were named semifinalists in the 2008 National Merit Scholarship program.

Carrie Doak and Brock Hutchison were named Students of the Month for September at Carrollton High School.