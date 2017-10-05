Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Mary Stahler, daughter of Mrs. Roxie Stahler of Rt. 1, Minerva, and Mark Slabaugh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Slabaugh of Rt. 4, Carrollton, were named Carroll County’s Outstanding 4-H Girl and Boy at the 107th annual Carroll County Fair.

Kenneth Jones, owner of Al’s IGA Foodliner, purchased both the grand champion and reserve champion steers, along with five other 4-H steers, at the junior livestock sale at the 1957 Carroll County Fair. The grand champion Hereford steer, raised by Don Michael and weighing 955 lbs., sold for 55 1/2 cents per lb. with the reserve champion 855-pound Hereford steer, exhibited by Don’s brother, Carl Michael, brought 43 cents a pound.

The Carrollton High School band was invited to give a marching band demonstration at Capital University in Columbus.

Walter Mills, owner of Mills Jewelry, purchased the former Sterling Drug Store at 88 W. Main St. from W. R. Scott of Carrollton.

50 YEARS AGO

From1967 FPS Files

Cynthia Drake, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Drake Jr. of Rt. 2, Carrollton, and Danny Shawver, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Shawver of Rt. 2, Scio, were honored as Carroll County’s Outstanding 4-H girl and boy at the 117th annual Carroll County fair.

Huff Construction of Dellroy was awarded the contract to construct a new library building at Malvern schools.

For the second straight year, Miss Mary Breckenridge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Breckenridge of R.D. 1, Malvern, was crowned as Carroll County Dairy Princess.

With a 26-14 victory over the host Cadiz Cardinals, the Carrollton Warriors got back into the win column to give them a 2-2 record for the 1967 season. Carrollton’s senior fullback Bill Carpenter scored three touchdowns to raise his point total to 36 for the season.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

The five candidates for Carrollton High School’s 1977 homecoming queen were Lori Bright, Cindy Clark, Anne Johnston, Sudie Kelch and Tammy Williamson.

The 260-acre Washington Twp. Sierra Vista Farms, owned by R. H. S. Kaufman, was auctioned for $302,588.

The Carrollton Garden Club was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for its Dogwood ’77 tree project.

The Carrollton freshman football team picked up its first win of the season with tailback Marvin Bright in the scoring spotlight, scoring all four of Carrollton’s TD’s and piled up 137 yards on the turf.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Carrollton Village Council purchased the property at 136 W. Main St., owned by Bob Herron, for $4,900 for an additional municipal parking lot.

Missy Richards and Michael Varble were selected as Malvern High School’s 1987 homecoming football queen and king.

Kim Wrana was crowned Conotton Valley High School’s homecoming football queen.

Tammy Marshall reigned as Springfield High School’s homecoming queen.

Members of the Warrior’s Cross Country team who placed 2nd in the AAA division competition included Mike Frase, Brian Flanagan, Jay Watts, Mike Hutson, Mike Joseph, Todd Miller and Art Pfund.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

The Starkey farm, located on Moreen Rd., Mechanicstown, and owned by Roger and Carolyn Starkey, won the Ohio Conservation Farm Family award.

Mrs. Shirley McCreary, a longtime member of the Carrollton Music Study Club and former local music teacher and church organist, received the Community Recognition Musicians award given by the Carrollton Music Study Club.

Lacy Papai and Brandon Strawder were named Students of the Month for September at Carrollton High School where both were seniors and active in speech and Showstoppers.

Danny Princic and Greg Brady finished one-two in a triangular cross country race at Louisville with times of 17.08 and 17.28, respectively, to improve Carrollton’s 4-0 record in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

A new layer of shiny pavement brick greeted motorists on S. Market St. in Minerva, marking completion of a nearly $324,000 street improvement project.

John Dendak’s guitar playing scarecrow entry won the Scarecrows on the Square contest in Carrollton.

Honored at the 2007 Carroll County Farm Bureau meeting were Darlene Smith, who received the Educator of the Year Award, and Bobbi Jo Tinlin, recipient of the Excellence in Agriculture award.

Vickie Nign and Mariellen Watson received the Carrollton Music Study Club’s “Musicians of the Year” award.

Miss Tyrrea White was crowned the 2007 Malvern High School homecoming football queen.