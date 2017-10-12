Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Answering Carroll County’s 90th draft induction call were Dwight E. Buehler of Carrollton and Richard Morrow of Minerva.

The Carrollton Warriors defeated Uhrichsville 14-0 with Roger Boucher taking the ball on the opening kickoff on the 14 yard line and in a beautiful display of open field running threaded his way down the sideline for 86 yards and a TD.

Trophy winners in the grain division of the 1957 Carroll County fair were Elmer Palmer, wheat; Jim Garner, corn; Bob Kovach, oats, and Danne Totten, barley.

Board members elected to the newly organized Carrollton Mighty Mite Baseball Association for the Little League age group were Wayne Karns, William T. Allmon, Rev. Henry A. Sedlacek, Vic Duvall and Raymond Roof.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

A new era began in Carroll County when the county’s new airport, capable of handling business jets, was dedicated during ceremonies featuring Gov. James A. Rhodes and other dignitaries.

Airman First Class Ronald E. McCartney, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lorin E. McCartney of Rt. 4, Carrollton, was on duty at Qui Nhon in Vietnam.

Mrs. Alice Stewart of near Mechanicstown, a member of the Carrollton Mfg. Co. bowling team in the Tuesday Night League at Carroll Lanes, achieved the 600 Club status by rolling a 603 total.

Filling Carroll County’s Induction call No. 210 for October were Stanley John Zak, formerly of Amsterdam, David A. Kowal of Carrollton, Kenneth L. Moyers of Rt. 1, Amsterdam, Wayne A. Oyer of Rt. 1, Kensington, Dale Lee Eick of Rt. 1, Minerva, and Robert Allan Locke of Minerva.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Tammy Williamson was crowned Carrollton High School’s 1977 homecoming football queen.

Betty Wingerter of Canton was named Carroll County’s new 4-H Extension agent, succeeding Greg Clark.

Most Rev. Albert H. Ottenweller was named Bishop of the Diocese of Steubenville, succeeding Most Rev. John King Mussio who held the position for the past 32 years.

Jeff Mills, a 1977 graduate of Carrollton High School, was selected for the pitching staff at Ohio State University from a total of 40 walk-ons.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Dwight Friend of Wood St., Malvern, was officially appointed Malvern’s fire chief, succeeding Clarence Laubacher.

Rev. Ray Kreger of Perrysville was pictured standing on a step ladder displaying the tomato plant which grew 15 feet tall up the chimney of his home and produced small cherry type tomatoes.

Candidates for Carrollton High School’s candidates for the annual football homecoming festivities were Diane Birong, Melissa Dallas, Bethany Main, Staci McCort and Elizabeth White.

Dr. John Mac Snively, known as the Voice of the Minerva Lions Marching Band, was honored during the band’s halftime show.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Angela Lambert was hired as the new clerk in the village’s clerk-treasurer’s office to assist Clerk-Treasurer David Kidder.

A dedication service was set for Oct. 12 for the new classroom and gym facility at Carrollton Baptist Temple.

Matt Seaburn and Steve Haines, both members of Dellroy Boy Scout Troop 144, received their Eagle Scout awards.

Jennifer Kibler, and Shaun Dickson were named queen and king of Malvern High School’s 1997 homecoming football festivities.

Carrollton’s Tyson Schrickel rushed for 270 yards on 30 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 27-7 win over Marlington.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Ground was broken for a new elementary school building in Minerva.

Sandy Valley High School’s 2007 homecoming football queen and king were Elizabeth Leyda and Matt May.

Appygail Horse Farm was opened by owners Carol, Russell and Jeanette Taormina on SR 9 near Kilgore.

Cassie Pearch was crowned Edison High School’s 2007 homecoming football queen. Members of her court were Emily Pollock, Marissa Carducci, Autumn Bendle, Rachel Kinney, Jacky Marcus, Jennifer Cottis and Kim Smyth, all seniors.