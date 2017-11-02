Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

A grand opening was held for the newly-enlarged and modernized McElroy’s Rexall Drug Store at 24 W. Main St. in Carrollton.

A race was on for mayor and clerk in Carrollton where David C. Hemming, Council president, was challenging Robert Frampton, mayor from 1942 to 1956.

Miss Sandra Allmon was selected as Carrollton High School’s homecoming queen.

Roy D. Vasbinder, well known Carrollton hardware owner, died at the age of 65 after suffering a heart attack.

Nancy Romano was crowned Malvern High School’s 1957 homecoming queen.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Ground breaking ceremonies were held for Huebner’s new car showroom and garage on SR 43 at the north edge of Carrollton.

Army Sgt. George E. Walton of Carrollton was awarded the Expert Infantry badge while assigned to Headquarters Co., 2nd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division in Germany.

Three conversions by Alan “Toe” Miller proved to be real important as the Carrollton Warriors edged the undefeated fired up Springfield Local Flying Tigers 21-20.

Ralph Albrecht of Oneida was elected president of the Carroll County Historical Society.

The 13 special issues on the Nov. 7, 1967, ballot included a $330,000 bond issue for construction of a new Carroll County jail building.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Four candidates – Larry Garner, Larry Honnold, Violet Nign and R. Herbert Rutledge – were seeking the two seats on the Carrollton Board of Education at the November 1977 election. Vying for the four seats on Carrollton Village Council were Harold Laizure Jr., Lynn Poplin, Dale Ray, Patti Sarosky and Denton Wagner.

George Kishman, owner of IGA Foodliners in Carrollton and Minerva, was elected president of the Ohio Retail Food Dealers Association.

Attending the 1977 national FFA convention in Kansas City, MO, from the Carrollton High School FFA chapter were Ledi Zorger, Audrey Whipkey, Debbie Koehler, Bill Newell and Larry Noble. Jim Noble, a 1974 CHS graduate, received the American FFA Degree.

The new Minerva bypass between SR 183 and US Rt. 30 (E. Lincolnway) was opened to traffic.

Carrollton’s freshmen football team, coached by Howard George, ended the season unbeaten with an 8-6 win over the Lake Blue Streaks.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Carrollton’s Mayor Harold Laizure Jr. was being challenged by Daniel Ries and John E. Shotwell at the November 1987 election.

Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Price, owners of Pine Ridge Tree Farm in Orange Twp., received the 1987 Goodyear Farmer of the Year award.

Over 250 persons attended a dedication program for a new 3,500 square foot addition and renovation at the Carroll Hills Workshop on N. High St. in Carrollton.

The mayoral race in Malvern attracted three candidates, including John D. Frazier, the incumbent; Dale E. Lewis and Howard G. Williams.

Carrollton’s Bruce Flanagan and Mike Frase qualified for the regional cross country competition at Lancaster High School.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

The eight candidates seeking the four seats on Carrollton Village Council included D’Arle Watson, Roy Toalston, David Thomas, Ronald Davis, Terry Babe, Robert Tipton, Harold Laizure Jr. and Lynn Poplin.

School levies included a bond issue at 6.67 mills for 15 years for school improvements in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

Candidates seeking three seats on the Minerva Local Board of Education included Samuel Morris Bernstine, Susan B. Crawford, Robert Foltz and David L. Miller.

Carrollton High School’s Students of the Month for October were Amy Burns and Chip DeSimone.

Carrollton’s Dan Princic was headed to the state cross country meet after placing 13th among 95 runners in the Division I regional race at Lancaster.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

The candidate slate for Carrollton mayor and council included David Flanary and Wilmer Best for mayor while Alan Kemerer, Wilma Lambert, Mary Ann Miller and Lynn Poplin were seeking the two seats on Carrollton Village Council.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new Carroll Community Park on SR 39, east of Carrollton.

Receiving the American FFA Degree at the 2007 national FFA convention in Indianapolis from the Carrollton FFA chapter were John Neider, Kim Herrington and Shon Compston.

The Malvern Hornets were headed for the high school football playoffs after rolling over Sandy Valley 53-7.