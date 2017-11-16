Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS files

The Carroll County Extension Advisory Council recommended to the Board of Trustees of Ohio State University that Wayne Hothem of Coshocton County be hired as associate county agent, succeeding Tom Maelay.

Rose Wickersham reigned as queen of the Augusta High School fair. The Court included Phyllis Mills, Helen Kinder, Carole Sands, Linda Bender, Carol Cooper and Ann Manfull.

Carrollton High School’s senior class presented the three-act comedy, “Books and Crooks,” under the direction of Mrs. Nilah Ankrom. The cast included Tim Cole, Paul Saltsman, Bea Allison, Linda Beamer, Mary Jane Jackman, John Adams, Charles James, Anita Kirby, Sandra Lloyd, Phillip Fawcett and Dick Manfull.

Karl Lindner was re-elected mayor of Salineville while John J. Amstutz Jr. defeated incumbent Walter Felton to become the new mayor of Bergholz.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

A recount of ballots cast for Carrollton’s mayoral contest was requested by Councilman David C. Hemming, who was defeated by Incumbent Mayor Walter T. Flenniken by an unofficial five votes.

The senior class at Carrollton High School was presenting the play, “I Remember Mama.” under the direction of Richard Snyder and Mrs. Nilah Ankrom. Having lead roles were Judy Huffman, Gayle Morckel, Marion Tope, Cindy Magee, Carl Winters and Tom Fiscus.

The Carrollton Warriors lost their final football game to visiting Cambridge 28-16 for a 5-5 season record under Head Coach Robert Bird.

The 12 members of St. Edward High School’s 1967-68 basketball team, coached by Joe Bogdon, were Bill Pilatai, Stan Zelasko, Bill Manneke, Tom Schreiber, Dan Wilks, Mark Kocher, Bob Evans, Don Burkhart, John Furey, Terry Burkhart, Ralph Petros and Rick Patterson.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Robert C. Newell, a Harrison Twp. beef and swine farmer, received the Goodyear Conservation Award at the joint meeting of the Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District and Carroll County Dairy Association’s banquet.

The Carrollton High School music department was presenting musical “Annie Get Your Gun,” under the direction of Mrs. Mary Anna Hutchison. Assuming lead roles in the production were Brian Skidmore, Sudie Kelch, Patti Lilley, who played the title role of “Annie”; Brian Walters, Larry Harrison and Jeff Harper.

The Free Press Standard held an open house at their new location at 43 E. Main St.

The Rogers and Hammerstein’s musical “Oklahoma” was being presented at Malvern High School under the direction of Mrs. Shirley Columbo. The cast included John Sutherland, Kathy Campbell, Joe Moeglin, Laurey Kidder, Dennis Tucci, Tim Kelly and Alice Tabler.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Mrs. Loren (Sara) Lindemood was appointed the new Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar in Carrollton.

The top three local winners in the Voice of Democracy contest conducted at Carrollton High School were Kerri King, Theresa Kampfer and Megan Allen.

Cheri L. Wyatt, a 1987 graduate of Carrollton High School, was a member of West Liberty State College Hilltoppers Marching band’s majorette corps.

Head Coach Lynn Molen, who led the Minerva Lions to their first undefeated season since 1969, was named Senate League Coach of the Year.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

R. Herbert Rutledge was honored at the Ohio School Boards Association’s annual Capitol Conference for his 20 years of service on the Carrollton Board of Education.

Howard “Bill” Simmons of Carrollton won the state’s $12 million Super Lotto.

Robert E. Ray of Carrollton was honored as a 50-year member of Carrollton American Legion Post 428.

Angie Miller, a 1995 graduate of Carrollton High school, received the American Farmer Degree at the 1997 National FFA convention held in Kansas City, MO.

The Carrollton boys cross country team, coached by Dan Wells, finished the year with a 5-1 dual meet record and as co-champions of the Northeastern Buckeye Conference. Award winners were Greg Brady, Adam McCaulley, Nathan Jones, Isaac Winters, Matt Nicholas, Ryan Schier, Danny Princic and Andy Weyand.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

A plaque and flag pole by the Disabled American Veterans was dedicated in memory of Howard L. Drake Jr., a World War II Army veteran, at the VFW Post Home on Chase Rd.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Hartong received a hearty welcome from his five-year-old son, Triston, during a surprise visit to the Carroll County Christian Academy where his son was a student.

The Carrollton School Alumni Foundation awarded $3,850 in Classroom Grant applications to schools within the Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

Receiving special awards at Carrollton High School’ cross country banquet were Lindsey Evans, Katelyn Jacobson, Chris Young, Jasmine Bell, Eric Manzella, Kyle Baker, Brad Wheeler, Ryan Smith and Mary Jo Brown.