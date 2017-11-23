Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

John Howard Weir and his family of Rt. 1, Carrollton, were honored as the Ohio Farmer of the Year. The Weirs lived on the original home farm of 160 acres in Washington Twp. settled by his great-grandfather in 1835.

Thomas Dean Rainsberger of Rt. 1, Amsterdam, answered Carroll County’s 91st Induction Call into the Armed Services.

The high-stepping majorettes of Carrollton High School’s marching band were pictured on the front page of the Nov. 21, 1957, issue of The FPS. They included Linda Marshall, Kay Ellen Smith, Marjorie Walton, Head Majorette Kay McCausland, Frances Shotwell, Barbara McFadden, Connie George and Sandra McCully.

The five Carrollton High School football players who received trophies at the Civic Club athletic banquet from Head Mentor Ken Funk included Bob Herron, Harold Rininger, Roger Boucher, Dick Haugh and Harold Noble.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

A recount conducted by the Carroll County Board of Elections revealed Incumbent Carrollton Mayor Walter T. Flenniken defeated Councilman David C. Hemming by only a two-vote margin.

Selected to attend the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago, IL, from Carroll County were Evelyn Lambert, Ray Rummell and Phill Rutledge.

Announcement was made the Carroll County fair will be held earlier in 1968 with dates set for July 17-21.

The Carrollton High School basketball team began its 1967-68 season at Dover High. Team members, coached by Dick King, included Denny Hoobler, William Grim, Rodger Roof, William LoPresti, Joe Enoch, Randy Mills, Kevin Merrick, Richard Eick, Glen Windram, Jeff Howe, and Doug Hutchison. Rick Lord was team manager.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

The new Carroll County Senior Citizens Friendship Center opened at 100 Kensington Rd. NE Carrollton.

Trooper Kenneth L. Morckel, a native of Carroll County, and another Trooper were honored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their life-saving action of a three-year child at the 1977 Ohio State Fair.

Dr. James Birong of Carrollton was elected president of the Carroll-Harrison Ohio State University Alumni Association.

Members of the Carrollton Warriors varsity basketball team under their first year coach Tom Spiker, were Mike Leslie, Alan Peterson, Barry Linder, Greg Reed, Bob Tack, Mark McConnoughy, Fred Noble, Gary Peterson, Bob Yopko, Bob Herron, Scott Henry and Jeff Harper.

Members of the Malvern High School basketball team, coached by Dan Dennis, included Dennis Tucci, Ken McCort, Jim McDermott, James Stephens, Bruce Wright, Randy Casper, Bob Hoobler, Don Wood, Brad Strock, Kevin Lindeman, Mike Lancashire, Alex Chadwick and Ricky Simmons.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Carrollton Village Council purchased the Russel Cole property on W. Main, the former site of Coley’s Stag.

Roy Toalston was welcomed to Carrollton Village Council to fill the unexpired term of the late Ann Green.

Dr. Keith Burgett was elected president of the Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association.

Receiving special awards for the 1987 Carrollton High School football program were Tim Warner, Chris Sprague, Rod Hepner, Jon Rinkes, Wes King, Mike White, Dave Yost and Mike Bell.

Winning special awards at Malvern’s fall sports awards ceremony were Chris Masters, Shawn Kaufman, Jeff Jones, Todd Kenny, Darrin Poe and Tom Holmes.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

The offices of Carroll County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge John H. Weyand were moved from the Courthouse to be temporarily housed in the Department of Human Services JOBS program at 55 E. Main St., while the offices on the first floor of the courthouse were being remodeled.

Edison High School was staging the play “My Fair Lady.” Lead roles were played by Steve Hudson, Greg Oldacker, Michelle Stine and John Williamson.

The new park in Amsterdam was featured in a photo story in the Nov. 20, 1987, issue of The FPS.

Special award winners at Carrollton High School’s 1987 football banquet were Rich Mitchell, Tyson Schrickel, Alfie Matoszkia, Rob McGinnes, Bryan Ray, Steve Pridemore, David McNutt and J. D. Lumley.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland, who spoke at the Great Trail Teahouse near Minerva, predicted Ohio will decide the 2008 presidential election.

Carrollton head coach Matt Voll moved over from the girls team to the reins of the Warrior boys program. Seniors leading the Warriors varsity boy’s basketball team were Ben Mallette, Pierce Oaks, James McDermott, Hunter Borland and Mike Tekip.

Atty. Lanty Smith, a 1960 graduate of Conotton Valley High School, received Wittenberg University’s most prestigious Class of 1914 Award.

Lori Miller opened an Educational and Counseling Service at 55 2nd St. SE in Carrollton.