Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Ruth Gottsman, a senior at Carrollton High School, and Robert Mayes, a junior at Augusta High School, were named winners in the Carroll County Prince of Peace contest.

Carrollton Village Council accepted the plat in approving Carroll Heights Allotment No. 1.

Filling Carroll County’s’ Induction Call No. 62 into the Armed Services were Larry Lee Barker and Glenn D. Rossey.

Augusta High School’s 1957-58 basketball team, coached by Arthur Furey, included Dent Turnipseed, Alfred Zwahlen, Dan Furey, Dave Parker, Sam Longsworth, Dave Bolanz, Jim Berry and Mark Cargill. Managers were Harley Hillyer and Larry Bender.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

The Carrollton Board of Education accepted the Perry Local School District into the Carrollton Exempted Village School District effective Jan. 1, 1968.

G. Wayne Hothem, Carroll County’s Extension agent (agriculture) since Oct. 1, 1965, resigned to finish work on his master’s degree in agricultural education.

Patrolman Ralph Lucas was promoted to the rank of corporal by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A grand remodeling celebration was held for the enlarged and newly-remodeled A&P Super Market at 501 W. Main St. in Carrollton.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

George W. Miser was elected president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

Carroll County’s top corn producers recognized at the Corn club’s annual dinner included Ronnie Mutton, Roy Logan, Robert (Jeff) Pickens and Ballard Jenkins Jr.

Carrollton High School’s junior varsity basketball team, coached by Curt Hensley, defeated the Coshocton JV team 43-38.

Mrs. Gary (Sonja) Roof was installed as president of the Carrollton Suburban Garden Club while Mrs. Bruce (Mary) Crissinger became president of the Carrollton Garden Club.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

An ambulance contract was signed with Medical Emergency Transport Service (METS) to provide emergency ambulance services to the village of Carrollton and to the townships of Center, Fox, Harrison, Lee, Union and Washington following the service discontinued by the two local funeral homes of Sweeney-Dodds and Allmon-Dugger.

Appreciation service plaques were presented by Carrollton Board of Education President Gary Hall to George Long, a mechanic; Merrill Campbell, custodian, and Sam Shie, completing a four-year term as a member of the Carrollton Board of Education.

Seniors honored at Minerva High School’s football banquet included Joe Corrin, Jeff Keen, Brady Shinn, Kurt Nightengale, Mike Garrett, Doug Zwahlen, Fred Bays, Todd Wicks, Gary Frigyes, Mark Wilson, Art Rose, Alex Boord, Bill Fankhauser, Doug Hays, Jeff Grubb, John Groves and Brad Morgan.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Timothy Edward Saxton, 30, of Canton was named assistant principal at Carrollton High School, succeeding David Lyon, who was to become Carrollton’s assistant superintendent.

New officers of the Carrollton Business Women were Amy Rutledge, president; Connie Weir, vice president; Diane Wirkner, secretary, and Monica Norris, treasurer.

A three-pointer nailed by Shaun Dickson at the sound of the final buzzer gave the Malvern Hornets a 54-52 win over visiting East Canton.

A scholarship was established by Salmon P. Chase College of Law in memory of the late John Richard “Dick” Heflin, a 1967 graduate of Chase and noted Carroll County attorney and Prosecutor.

A check for $6,000 was presented to Fran Cole, widow of the late Henry Cole, to pass on to the Carroll County District Library for the purchase of a computer for the children’s section, by the Coley’s Stag Reunion Committee.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Wilma Lambert was welcomed as the newest member of Carrollton Village Council upon the resignation of Lorrie Kaltenbaugh, who moved outside the village.

Carroll County Commissioners accepted the bid of Elixer Development Co., LLC of Wadsworth of the sale of 10.142 acres of land on SR 9, north of Carrollton, for the construction of a new skilled nursing home facility.

Vickie L. Reed resigned her position with the Carroll County Board of Elections upon moving to Goldsboro, NC, where she was offered a position as Elections director in Wayne County.

Dr. David Frew was elected president of the Carroll County Township Association of Trustees and Fiscal Officers.

Rev. Ryan Hale, a 1995 graduate of Southern Local High School, was named the new full-time minister at Carrollton First Presbyterian Church.