Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

The Milkmaids, three talented girls from the Carrollton area, were guest singers on the Farm Bureau Jamboree over WEWS-TV channel 5, Cleveland. They included Sheilah, 9, and Linda Leatherberry 12, and Bonnie Lou Johnson, 11.

Rev. and Mrs. H. H. Hoover of Carrollton moved to Youngstown where he took over the work of Wicklife Christian Church.

Carrollton High School’s FFA team placed first in the parliamentary procedure contest at Old Washington High School. Team members included Raymond Houyouse, Bill Nichols, Bob Kovach, Don McAllister, Charles Miser, Elmer Palmer, David Capper, Roy Beagle, Lee Frase, Jim Steele, David Roach and Paul Brown.

Arthur Theil and John Wheeler, Carrollton High School music supervisor and assistant, attended the annual Midwest National Band Clinic in Chicago, where the CHS band, directed by George Toot, played at the 9th annual clinic in 1955.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Dr. Robert F. Fisher, local chiropractor, announced the opening of his new office and apartment building in the Eisenhut allotment on Courtview Ave.

Carrollton High School’s previous individual scoring record of 45 points set by “Big John” Pothorski in one basketball game was surpassed by Kevin Merrick, a junior, who scored 49 points on 21 fielders and 7 foul shots as the Warriors trounced neighboring Scio 94-66.

Donald Baird of New Harrisburg was installed as president of the Carrollton Ruritan Club.

Carroll County marked a “birthday” on Christmas Day when it became 135 years old, having become Carroll County Dec. 25, 1832.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

A live creche (nativity science) was featured in Carrollton’s Public Square Park three evenings prior to Christmas.

Mrs. Jack (Betty) Litten was hired to succeed Mrs. Joseph (Sue) Chuirco as Malvern’s new village clerk.

The four Carrollton wrestlers scoring wins at Dover included Kyle Kent, Randy Borland, Marvin Bright and Dan Devitt.

Two sisters-in-law, Alice Robinson of Sherrodsville and Jane Tinlin of Dellroy rolled a 601 game and a 623 series, respectively, at Atwood Lanes in Dellroy.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Kathy Saunier was elected president of the Carrollton Young Farm Wives.

Glenn “Harry” Caldwell of Sherrodsville was honored by the Sherrodsville Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years of dedication and service to the department.

Bill Aston was installed as president of the Dellroy Ruritan Club.

Larry Moore was elected president of the Carrollton FFA Alumni.

Carrolton’s gymnastics team lost a hard fought meet to Canton Timken.

Larry Pontuti was elected president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Martha Jones of Carrollton was honored for serving as manager of the McCook House in Carrollton. She was succeeded by Kathryn Stone of Sherrodsville.

Kelli Hamilton and Bryan Ray were named Students of the Month for December at Carrollton High School, where both were seniors.

Mrs. Lucinda (Cindy) Hilliard of Carrollton was named the new deputy director of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Carrollton.

Christi Carter, a 1996 graduate of Carrollton High School and a sophomore at Otterbein College, returned from an 11-day concert tour of Europe with the Otterbein College Department of Music.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Joseph R. Carlisle, who served as superintendent of Buckeye Career Center from 1973-1989, was honored at a special reception during which time he received a framed portrait from Buckeye Supt. Dr. Paul Hickman. The portrait was to be hung in the entranceway which was dedicated to Carlisle.

Rev. Mike Doak, pastor of Carrollton Church of Christ (Christian) was elected president of the Carroll County Ministerial Association.

Praise was heaped on retiring Sherrodsville Mayor James Gardner at the final 2007 meeting of village council.

The Malvern Hornets came from behind to post a 47-45 Inter Valley Conference win over Garaway.