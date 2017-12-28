Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

A sign of progress is noted in Carrollton with the establishment of Carroll Heights Allotment No. 1, owned by Glenn C. and Joanne J. Reed and Al’s IGA Foodliner, Inc., Kenneth H. Jones, president, and Glenn C. Reed, secretary.

A not for profit corporation charter was issued by Ohio Secretary of State Ted. W. Brown to the Calvary Methodist Church of Sherrodsville.

Webelos awards were presented to Vic Arbogast, Billy Roberts, Tommy Wagner, Dick Wallace, Bobby Couch, Allen Roudebush and Larry Ledford, all members of Carrollton’s Cub Scout Pack.

Richard D. Mills of Pattersonville received his bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Ohio State University.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

The Carrollton Brick and Concrete Corp. plant on SR 9, north of Carrollton, was sold to Twin Cities Concrete of Dover.

Three new village officials were sworn in and a new village solicitor was appointed in Carrollton. They included Councilmen Ray E. Wagner and Lorin F. Miller Sr. and Walter T. Flenniken, who began his third term as Mayor. Atty. John K. Saltsman was named village solicitor to succeed Atty. Paul F. Benson, who resigned.

Harry R. Anderson of Park Ave. Ext, who served as Carrollton’s acting postmaster for the past two years, resigned.

A photo of the 17 Mechanicstown area boys who were members of Carrollton High School’s 1967-68 wrestling team was published in the Dec. 28, 1967, issue of The FPS. They included Richard Eish, Don Hildreth, Ken Alexander, Tom Newbold, Tom Fiscus, Jim Davisson, Lee Newbold, Randy Hull, Gary Shellenberger, Kenny Maley, Greg Pickens, Glenn Peoples, Mike Maley, Wallace Alexander, Jeff Pickens, Chuck Hildreth and Don Alexander.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Michael Pettit, a science teacher at Augusta elementary school, successfully wrote an innovative program, which received approval of the Ohio Department of Education’s Division of Planning and Evaluation, for a $2,000 grant to implement the program at seventh and eighth grade levels.

Three Carroll Countians will march with the All-Ohio State Fair Youth choir in the Jan. 2, 1978, Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, CA. They included Rick Cummings and John Neider, both of Carrollton, and Kevin Newell of Sherrodsville.

The Sunoco Service Station in Dellroy was destroyed by fire when gasoline fumes ignited from a light bulb while a service station attendant was installing a gas line on a car inside the garage.

Bill Walters, a 17-year employee of the Carroll County Highway Department, retired.

Members of Malvern High School’s Hornet reserve basketball team included Chuck Crawford, Steve Adams, Greg Steffey, Jim Ullom, Doug Wackerly, Mike Hains, Mark Reed, Bill Dickens, John Champer, Doug Kettering and Rocco Romeo.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

The village of Carrollton and six surrounding townships had a new ambulance service – Mets Paramedic Service of Carrollton.

Paul Long, who was re-elected in November, was sworn in as Dellroy’s mayor.

Melissa Carpenter and Stacey Kohler were named winners in a Christmas essay contest sponsored by the Akron Management Sectional Center and Akron-Canton Postal Customer Council.

The Carrollton Warriors edged the Marlington Dukes 58-53 in a fourth quarter basketball game victory.

Jim and Bev Hazen of Minerva announced their embarkment on an additional new career with the beginning of Hazens Auction Service.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS files

Officials of the Huntsman Packaging Corporation announced the Carrollton plant will be closed in mid-March.

Carroll County Engineer David Miskimen was re-elected to the County Engineers Association of Ohio during the winter conference of the Ohio County Commissioners Association in Columbus.

John Wadsworth of Minerva was elected president of the Carroll County Historical Society.

Kelli Hamilton and Bryan Ray were named Students of the Month for December at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.

The Malvern Hornets basketball team picked up a pair of wins as they defeated Lakeland 80-74 and Strasburg 65-39 to bring their record to 3-2 for the season.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Three members of Carrollton High School’s Speech and Debate team earned first places in their respective categories at recent speech tournaments. They included Austin Temple, Taylor Thompson and Matt Cairns.

Karen Sanders resigned as orchestra director at Conotton Valley High School.

Janna Richardson, Mandy Noble and Hunter Borland, all students at Carrollton High School, were among the 27 CHS students who were serving as mentors for the Stay-Tobacco-Free Athletic Mentor program at Bell-Herron Middle School.

The Bell-Herron Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team picked up two more wins to bring their season record to 5-1 for the year. Tessa Sanders and Emily Pandrea led the Warriors with 13 points each when the lady Warriors rolled over visiting Canton South 46-16.