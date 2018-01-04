Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Carrollton’s newly-elected mayor, five council members and clerk took office Jan. 1. They included Robert Frampton, who served as mayor from 1942 to 1956, succeeding Lee Stafford who held the office the past two years; Councilmen Willis Dillon, Robert Price, Coe Smith, William Bass and John Ashton and Clerk Paul G. Groves

Richard D. Mills, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Mills of Rt. 1, Minerva, graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture.

Navy Lt. Cdr Charles Moreland Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. L. C. Moreland of Carrollton, was serving aboard the Atlantic Amphibious Force tank-landing ship USS Washoe County as commanding officer.

The Roy and Goldie King house in Perrysville won first place in the Christmas home decorating contest sponsored by the Perry Twp. Grange.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Pan American Petroleum Co. of Oklahoma City, OK, was drilling a test well for oil on the Paul Bixler farm in Union Twp.

Alco Standard Corp. of Philadelphia, PA, purchased the Minerva Wax Paper Co. on Grant Blvd. in Minerva.

Tom Fiscus and Mary Ann Fife, both seniors at Carrollton High School, were named winners in the Americanism and government program sponsored by the local American Legion.

Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution creating a Regional Planning Commission.

Eight boys from the Harlem Springs-Kilgore area were members of Carrollton High School’s wrestling team. They included John Twaddle, Ronnie Carney, Jim Barcus, Albert Wright, Bill Tauzel, David Beecher, Randy Cotton and Timothy Bower.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Fred Boggs was elected president of Carrollton Rotary Club, succeeding Karl Schumacher.

Carroll County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Hazel M. Bashaw as a member of the Carroll County 169 board.

Don Dean was elected president of the Carroll County and Brown Local Boards of Education at Malvern.

Richard L. McElroy, a Carrollton High School graduate, was named co-editor of The Buckeye Flyers, a magazine for junior high students in Ohio.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Eleven county offices were to be filled in 1988.

Nancy Howes was installed as worthy matron of Orange Chapter 302 Order of the Eastern Star.

George Householder, a native of Carrollton, was appointed vice president of marketing services for Westfield Life Insurance Company.

David Flanary was elected president of the Carrollton Football Little Warriors.

The Malvern girls basketball squad handed Strasburg their seventh loss by stinging the Tigers 42-23.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Carrollton Schools Supt. Lawrence F. Pontuti was pictured on the front page of the Jan. 1, 1988, issue of The FPS extending congratulations to his successor, Michael R. Maiorca.

Perry Moore of Harrison Twp. was re-appointed and Lewis Cline was appointed from Lee Twp., replacing Terry Wagner, to the Carroll County Regional Planning Commission.

Debbie Dingess was installed as president of the Carrollton Suburban Garden Club.

Harold Waggoner, a Carrollton native, retired as senior planner from American Electric Power at New Philadelphia, capping a 35-year career.

The five Lady Warriors who were in double figures in their 56-22 win over Tusky Valley were Josette Keane, Beth McAbier, Jaimi Wilson, Theresa Pridemore and Dawn Cogan.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Steve Fugate left the Jim and Teri Ossler home in Augusta Twp. and embarked on a walk across the United States to share his “Love Life” message.

Mayor seats in Sherrodsville and Leesville were up for grabs when James Gardner and John Traxler did not seek-election to their respective offices.

Katherine (Katy) Rummell and Corey Slabaugh were named Students of the Month for December at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.

Junior Center Zack Ray set a new school record at Sandy Valley for field goals made in one game by making 22 of 26 shots as the Cardinals hit the century mark in defeating Kidron Christian 100-79.