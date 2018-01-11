Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Vasbinder Hardware, one of the oldest business establishments in Carrollton, was sold to Kenneth A. Widder of Carrollton, who also purchased the three-story building at 75 W. Main St., which houses the store.

Gerald Allmon was named president of the Carrollton Exempted Village board of education.

Invested as tenderfoot scouts in Carrollton’s Boy Scout Troop 141 were Michael Karns, Tom Kean, Victor Arbogast and Craig Winters.

The Conotton Valley Rockets had a set of four senior girls leading their cheering section. They included Nancy Rutledge, Joyce Caldwell, Janice Baily and Janet Brake.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Ohio Gov. James A. Rhodes visited High Hopes Ski Area near Harlem Springs. The Governor was pictured with Mr. and Mrs. Edgar (Martha) Snode, owners and operators.

David Hemming was elected president of Carrollton Village Council. Atty. John K. Saltsman was appointed the new village solicitor.

Ronald Davis was elected president of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District Board of Education. Other members were Wilmer Fife, vice president; Richard Rutledge, Dr. Ray E. George and Charles Marshall, who was re-appointed clerk-treasurer.

Carrollton High School’s sharpshooting Kevin Merrick scored 45 points in the Warriors 68-67 loss to Claymont.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Robert E. A. Smith was elected president of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners who included Commissioners Robert Kellogg and Russell Barrett.

Leesville had a woman mayor – Mrs. James (Nancy) DeWalt, who was appointed to fill the mayor’s position upon the resignation of David Beckley.

Frank Fabian was appointed a deputy sheriff by Carroll County Sheriff Dean R. Yeager.

Members of Carrollton High School’s girls’ basketball team, coached by Nancy Fogg, included Brenda Conley, Susie Beadnell, Darla Rutledge, Kim Seich, Stephanie Seich, Barb Fenton, Treva Cummings, Nancie George, Kelly Owens, Teri Shank, Barb Toot and Brenda Huffman.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

A public auction was scheduled for Jan. 16 for Coley’s Stag – an “institution” which closed Nov. 21, 1987, after 57 years of operation under the same management of Russel Cole, the owner, and his brother, Henry Cole.

R. Herbert Rutledge was elected president of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District Board of Education.

The Minerva Local Board of Education voted to end its affiliation with the Senate League at the end of the 1988-89 school year.

The Sandy Valley Cardinals came back in the fourth quarter for a 51-49 victory over Senate League rival Dover.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

The Carroll County area was experiencing “spring like” weather with 60-degree temperatures.

Sisters of Our Lady of Charity at Carrollton merged with the North American Union of the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity and Sister Carol Pregno was named the new superior at the Carrollton location.

Phil Davison was welcomed as the new member of Minerva Village Council.

Earl F. Able Sr. received the 1988 Fireman of the Year Award for 33 years of service on the Carrollton Village Fire Department.

Karen Eckley, a 1990 graduate of Carrollton High School and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Eckley of Carrollton, completed her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Ohio State Univrsity.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Beverly Richey-Foit presided over her first council meeting as Malvern’s new mayor, along with two new council members, Alan Artzner and Eunice Thompson.

Kimberly (Mallarnee) Coplin, a 1981 graduate of Carrollton High School, was serving as one of two associate Provost at Dennison University in Granville, where she taught physics until assuming the new appointment.

The Malvern Hornets rolled over Strasburg for a 78-51 Inter Valley Conference victory with Zak Kapron hitting for 29 points and pulling off 15 rebounds for the Hornets.