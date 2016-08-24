Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

(From 1956 FPS Files)

Ground was broken on the first wing of the proposed H-shaped building to be constructed on the ground now occupied by St. John’s Villa at Carrollton’s west corporation line.

William Craig of Salem was named manager of the Carrollton Farmer’s Exchange Co., succeeding Harry H. Shane.

A dedication service was held at the Church of the First Born located on the corner of 5th St. NW, and Sterling Ave.

Three local girls who graduated with Carrollton High School’s class of 1956 were accepted for three years of nursing at Aultman Hospital. They included Kathryn Appel, Betty Gibson and Carol Moreland.

50 YEARS AGO

(From 1966 FPS Files)

Edward (Eddie) Maple, 17-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvie Maple of Carrollton, was considered to be one of the leading apprentice riders at northern Ohio race tracks, having ridden three winners one night at Randall Park before 4,265 racing fans.

Sheila Leatherberry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Leatherberry of near Augusta returned home from a concert tour of seven European countries with the All-Ohio Youth Choir.

Airman First Class Joseph D. McLandsborough, son of Mr. and Mrs. John McLandsborough of Bowerston, was pictured while on duty at Tan Son Niut Ali, Vietnam.

Four Carroll Countians were among 900 persons receiving digress during summer commencement exercises at Kent State University. They included J. A. Crites and Lucile Marie Slabaugh, both of Carrollton, and Gary Lee Miller and Joyce Coleen Robertson, both of Malvern.

40 YEARS AGO

(From 1976 FPS Files)

Pat Brumbaugh, who was hired as the new clerk of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District, was pictured with Charles A. Marshall, who had served as clerk since 1959.

Henry Shal of near Amsterdam was appointed the new vice chairman of the Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District, succeeding Al Logan, who resigned.

A three-member team from Carrollton High School took first place team honors at a state dairy judging contest during Ohio Dairy Day at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Developmental Center. The team included Mike Bolanz, Mark Devitt and Dick Walters.

Voters in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District rejected a three-mill school improvement tax levy at an Aug. 24 special election by a vote of 953 For and 1,193 Against.

Fr. Claire Dinger was named the new principal at St. Edward High School, succeeding Fr. Leo Gillen.

30 YEARS AGO

(From 1986 FPS Files)

Carrollton Village Council received some “shocking” news when the solons learned it will probably take in excess of $50,000 to bring the village-owned landfill up to Ohio EPA standards.

Quick thinking and administering of CPR by Randy Stackhouse, a co-worker, was credited with saving the life of Fred Albrecht, 23, who was the victim of a 7,200 volt charge of electricity in an industrial accident on Perry Dr. NW in Canton.

Jamie LeMay, five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim LeMay of Carrollton, was named the 4th runnerup at the 1986 Ohio National Little Stark Pageant held in Columbus.

The seven new teachers who joined the faculty of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District included Patricia Dingler, Deborah Kinigh, Marilyne Shanks, Charles Brogan, JoAnn Baker, Cynthia Ray, and Tim Huber.

20 YEARS AGO

(From 1996 FPS Files)

Mrs. Ruby Gilliam of Minerva was attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, IL, as an area delegate from Ohio.

Mike Albert, a Carroll County native, won the highly acclaimed 10th annual “Images of Elvis International Impersonator” contest in Memphis, TN.

The five new teachers joined the Carrollton Exempted Village School District faculty for the 1996-97 school year included Elizabeth Parker, Julie Poole, Joseph Kikume, David Davis and Jeff Rinkes.

Dr. Richard W. Boggs, a 1960 graduate of Carrollton High School whose office was located in Minerva, celebrated his 30th anniversary in the chiropractic business.

10 YEARS AGO

(From 2006 FPS Files)

Stan Shingleton, project coordinator of the Minerva schools building program, was pictured with the time capsule found in the 1931 corner stone of the former Minerva High School (Hazen Junior High and Minerva Middle School).

Atty. Kathleen Allmon-Stoneman was re-elected chairman of the Carroll County Foundation nine-member Board of Governors.

The 11 new teachers and new elementary principal who joined the staff of the Carrollton Village School District for the 2006-07 school year included Angela Wohlwend, Mrs. Christine Newell, Mrs. Jami Stewart, Miss Rachael Willis, Mrs. Rhonda Marshall, Mrs. Tara Marteney, Michael Recktenwalt, Andrew Mangun, Jason Brand, Matthew Voll and Lisa Rest, all teachers, and Edward Darnley, principal at Carrollton elementary school.

The nine former athletes inducted into the Carrollton High School Athletic Hall of Fame included the late Vic Duvall, Carl Miller, the late Bob “Shorty” Schoeneman, Tim Hartong, Robert “Bob” Noble, Harold Noble, Shawn Alazaus, Matt Plunkett and John Pothorski.