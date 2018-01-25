Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Jay Slates of Rt. 2, Scio, was elected president of the Carroll County Board of Education. Other members were Glenn W. Woods of Malvern, Ralph McIntire of Rt. 1, Amsterdam, L. W. Rutledge of Rt. 1, Mechanicstown and R. G. Manfull of Augusta. Boards of Education also organized for 1958 at Augusta Local, Brown Local, East Local, Fox Local, Lee Local, Loudon Local, Monroe Local, New Harrisburg Local and Perry Local.

Robert LacLarn Shipp of Canton, formerly of Carroll County, and David Ward Haley of Rt. 1, Kensington, filled Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 93 into the Armed Services.

Excavation began on the site of Carroll County’s new state highway department garage on 6.15 acres purchased from the Hamilton farm on SR 9, just north of the fairgrounds.

Photos and sketches of Carrollton High School’s five varsity basketball players published in the Jan. 23, 1958, issue of The FPS included Glenn “Cy” Lane, Roger Boucher, Jim Maple, Bill Anderson, Harold Ray and John Pothorski.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Mrs. Viola B. Roush retired Jan. 31 as postmaster at Mechanicstown, a position she held for nearly 27 years.

Ray Rummell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Rummell of Rt. 1, Carrollton, was presented the Ohio Forestry Association’s Junior Conservationist Award in Columbus.

The board of directors of The First National Bank at Carrollton announced the purchase of the Baxter Hardware building and adjoining lots on the north side of the bank’s office building in Sherrodsville.

The cheerleading squad for the Carrollton junior high basketball games included Barbara Manfull, Sheri LoPresti, Susan Wohlwend, Sharon McIntire, Peggy Peterson and Mitzi Shaver.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

The Carrollton Jaycees’ Distinguished Service Award was presented to Dave Thomas, a U. S. Postal Service employee and long time Jaycees member.

Steve Fedasz was elected president of Sherrodsville Village Council.

St. John’s Central Catholic High School between Carrollton and Malvern, ended their multi-year losing streak by winning 56-49 over the New Philadelphia reserves. Members of Central’s Fighting Knights cage team, coached by Sam Forte, were Larry Rohrer, Jim Rohrer, Paul Geiger, Joe Columbo, Dave Whittington, Larry Burwell, Brad Peters, Ken Grossi, Mike Bentley and Ken Peters.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Mark Ellis, a Rotary International Exchange student from Australia who was attending Carrollton High School, was welcomed to the community at a Carrollton Rotary Club dinner.

Dawn Albright and P. J. Novett were crowned Malvern High School’s winter sports homecoming queen and king.

Wes King and Karen Pontuti, president and vice president, respectively, of the National Honor Society at Carrollton High School where both were seniors, served as delegates from CHS to the state National Honor Society conference in Columbus.

Susan Clark of 1164 Kensington Rd., Carrollton, recorded a 615 bowling series at Carroll Lanes.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Josette Michelle Keane and Richard Mitchell were crowned as Carrollton High School’s 1998 winter sports homecoming queen and king.

Angela Lambert was appointed the new village clerk-treasurer at Malvern to fill the unexpired term of David Kidder who resigned.

Janet Gardner was re-elected president of the Sandy Valley Board of Education. Other members were Kim Miller, vice president; Kenneth Grigsby, Steve Nicholson and Mark Crouse.

Athletes of the Week at Carrollton High School were Mark Davis, basketball; Katie Hamilton, basketball, and Richie Bausell, wrestling.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Carroll County Treasurer Jeff Yeager instituted several changes in the treasurer’s office, including the printing of tax bills in-house.

Tim Barnhouse was sworn in as the new member of Dellroy village council, succeeding Dave Lucas, who did not seek re-election.

The Minerva cheerleading squad took top honors in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference cheerleading competition held at Carrollton High School. Coached by Janis Marraccini and Denise Spinell, members included Hillary Carle, Ashley Marrah, Athena Spinell, Felicia Lumley, Autumn Campbell, McKenna McCullough, Aliya Murphy, Jessica Hauenstein, Aliysha Stermer and Brittany Irwin.

Kenneth Grigsby was elected president of the Sandy Valley board of Education. Other members were Mark Crouse, vice president; Chey Schubert, David Sigmund and Dennis Corsi.