Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

A Carroll County grand jury recommended a proper system of purchasing and receiving be instantly established in all offices and departments and that the county commissioners give immediate consideration to a central purchasing agency or office for all branches of county government.

Award recipients at the Carrollton Junior Chamber of Commerce banquet were Mac Guess, Distinguished Service award; Don Anderson, outstanding Young Farmer award, and Dennis Danko, a junior at Springfield High School as outstanding sportsman of an opponent team who played against Carrollton High School in football.

Larry Cottrill, a senior at Carrollton High School, was nominated as first alternate to the United States Military Academy by Cong. Wayne L. Hays of Ohio‘s 18th Congressional District.

Members of Malvern High School’s varsity basketball team, coached by Jack Street, included Ron Romano, Curlen Andrews, Tom Romano, Ron Whittington, Bill Ferguson, Bill Currie, Robert Furey, Richard Sarbach, John Shorb, Bill Laubacher and Jim Gause.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Final negotiations were being completed for the sale of the Carrollton refractoriness plant of Howmet Corp. to Drexel Dynamics Corp. of Horsham, PA.

Carroll County Sheriff Dean R. Yeager was presented the Distinguished Service Award at the fourth annual Carrollton Jaycees’ DSA banquet at Atwood Yacht Club where Tom Harp, former head football coach at Carrollton High School and head grid mentor at Duke University in Durham, NC, was guest speaker.

Roscoe Worley of Rt. 1, Magnolia, was elected chairman of the newly-organized Carroll County Board of Mental Retardation. Other members of the first board were Donald Brooks of Dellroy, vice chairman; Mrs. Louise Smith, recording secretary; William H. Knisely Jr. and Ralph Capuano, both of Carrollton, Louis Furey of Malvern and Basil Newbold of Mechancistown.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

A winter storm which nearly paralyzed the county was termed the worst in recent history for this area.

Work was completed on the installation of an elevator at the Carroll County Home.

Yogi Bear Jellystone Campground near New Harrisburg was sold at a sheriff’s sale to Harrison Township Property Owners Association for $550,000.

Recipients of awards at the Malvern Jaycees annual Distinguished Service Award banquet were Kenneth Currie and Richard Sarbach, who received the DSA and the chapter’s JCI award, respectively.

The six-member cheerleading squad at Willis school included Melissa Murray, Chris Smith, Sharon Boyd, Debby Kruprzak, Debbie Gemind and Tammy Murray.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Mrs. Tim (Kenne) Hartong was elected president of the Carroll County Agricultural Society (Fairboard).

Tracy Fawcett and Brian Flanagan reigned as Carrollton High School’s 1988 winter sports homecoming queen and king.

Dawn Albright and P. J. Lovett were crowned Malvern High School’s winter sports homecoming queen and king.

Larry Garner of Carrollton was elected president of the Ohio Auctioneers Association.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Connie Crawford, physical education teacher at John Gregg and Richmond elementary schools in the Edison Local School District, was selected as Ohio’s Top Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Ohio Association of Health, Physical Education and Recreation and Dance.

Carrollton High School Athletes of the Week were Eric Kleinhenze, Warriors boys basketball; Theresa Pridemore, Warrior girls basketball, and “B” Jenkins, Warrior wrestling program.

Mrs. David (Linda) Miller of Minerva was employed to succeed Mrs. Harold (Donna) Cowden, who retired as food service coordinator for the Minerva Local School District.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Kathy Huffman was elected mayor of Sherrodsville during a confusing January Council meeting.

Katie Rummell and Hunter Borland were crowned Carrollton High School’s 2008 winter homecoming queen and king.

Sharon Ott was selected to fill the vacant seat of David Flanary on Carrollton Village Council when Flanary assumed his duties as mayor.

Marcus Allison was inducted as the 107th Eagle Scout of Malvern’s Boy Scout Troop 155.

Carly Spears and Ethan Naylor were named Students of the Month for January at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.