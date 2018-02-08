Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

The winter of 1958 marked the first time radios were used in state highway department trucks.

Pvt. Richard (Dick) L. Hardgrove, Pvt. Lewis Dunlap and Pvt. Charles W. Bullock, all of Carroll County, left for Ft. George Meade, MD, where they were stationed for service in Hamburg, Germany.

Sarah Carol Herrington was named Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow at Carrollton High School where she was a senior.

Bill Sell, a senior at Conotton Valley High School, was elected president of his classes at CV for five consecutive terms.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

The normal peacefulness and quietness of the little village of Harlem Springs was shattered about 11 p.m. Feb. 3 when law enforcement officers had a “shoot out” with two would-be burglars who broke into the Scott Brothers IGA store.

Ten Carrollton High School music students were selected to participate in the annual District III conference of the Ohio Music Education Association in the new Minerva High School building. Band members selected to play in the 100-member District Select band were Bill Evans, Marsha Thompson, Becki Price, Linda Morvatz, Linda Brackin and Bruce Wingerter. CHS choir members selected to sing in the District Select choir included Janet Kail, Amie George, Sherry Thompson and Tom Godfrey.

Mrs. Edwin (Dorothy) Hawk was named acting postmaster at Mechanicstown to succeed Mrs. Viola Roush who retired.

40 YEARS AGO

From1978 FPS Files

Carroll County commissioners instructed all county office holders to curtail use of electricity due to the energy crisis created by the coal strike and extreme winter weather.

Six Carrollton High School instrumental music students were selected to play in a statewide select band scheduled to perform at the Ohio School Band Directors Association band clinic at Jackson High School. They included Anne Johnston, Debbie Koehler, Holly Randolph, Bill Saltsman, Jane Yoder and Fred Locker.

Treva Cummings canned 15 points while Warrior Kim Seich had 11 points in the 47-41 win over Claymont by the Carrollton girls’ basketball team.

One of the oldest business establishments in Amsterdam changed owners when the IGA store, owned and operated by Raymond and Elsie Johnson of the past 30 years, was sold to Gary Orsburn of Hanoverton.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Citing it as a “great challenge”, the Carrollton School Board agreed to take control of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool.

Ken Grimes was named Honorary Fireman of the Year by the Carrollton Village Fire Department on which he served for 18 years.

Crystal Grunder of Lunar Rd., Minerva, rolled her first 600 series – 608 – while bowling in the Monday Night Ladies League at Carroll Lanes.

Barry Ernest Thoman II, a senior at Minerva High School, was recommended as a nominee for the United States Military Academy at West Point.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Rebekah C. Baker and Drake Yost were named Students of the Month for January at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.

The Minerva Lady Lions improved to 14-3 overall as they picked up two more wins by defeating Louisville 39-35 and Akron Firestone 64-48. Leading scorers for the Lions were Truly Norman who tossed in a game high of 20 points while Erin Keating added 16 points.

Janet and Lee Mann were named the new owners of the former Harlem Dairy Dream in Harlem Springs which was renamed Grand Mann’s.

Micah Romano and Ty Welker were selected as the 1998 basketball homecoming queen and king at Malvern High School.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS files

Robert DeLong was appointed to fill the vacant seat on Malvern Village Council when Mayor Beverly Rickey-Foit unexpectedly resigned after her first meeting.

Betty Gray was installed as president of the Carrollton Business Women.

Shaylynn Cain was crowned the 2008 winter semi-formal queen at Edison High School.

Phylicia Winland, a senior at Southern Local High School, was crowned the school’s winter homecoming queen. Members of the queen’s court were Monica Allison, Autumn Smith, Anna Forbes and Tosha Cunningham.