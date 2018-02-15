Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

The Young Men’s Christian Association of Cleveland purchased 312 acres of land from Kermit Long of Rt. 4, Carrollton, for use as a boys camp.

William C. Kerr, a senior at Carrollton High School, ranked first in the county and 10th in the state’s general scholastic test.

Thirteen filed for county offices in the May primary election.

Del Baroni, music teacher at Carrollton schools, was the guest artist at the Carrollton Music Study Club’s “Parade of American Music” annual program.

Malvern and Augusta teams were scheduled to play in the county championship basketball tournament.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Margie Carter of New Harrisburg, who spent 11 months in Chileceito, La Rioja, Argentina, as a Rotary exchange student, arrived home.

James Long of Rt. 4, Carrollton, was re-elected president of the Carrollton Farmer’s Exchange Board of Directors.

Filling Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 214 into the Armed Forces were Dennis A. Price of Minerva, Roger Lee Swiney of Rt. 1, Sherrodsville, Thomas M. Parker of Malvern and Raymond P. Hockenberry of Waynesburg.

Members of Perrysville school’s basketball cheerleading squad were Ellouise Johnston, Debbie Stewart, Denise Bennett, Marsha Henry and Melanie Jones.

Leading the cheers at Dellroy school were Shirley Toot, Liane Hamilton, Susie Gaines and Launa Williams.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS files

Stephanie Seich was crowned the winter sports homecoming queen at Carrollton High School where she was a senior and a student at Buckeye Joint Vocational School.

Carroll County commissioners awarded a bid for a $34,442 face-lift of the Courthouse, which included the installation of new storm windows and weatherproofing the courthouse.

Dan Snively and Connie Kiedrowski, both seniors at Carrollton High School, were chosen to attend the 32nd annual World Affairs Institute at Cincinnati.

Valinho Regattieri, a 16-year-old boy from Brazil, was attending classes at Carrollton High School under the Rotary International Exchange Student program.

Denise Wood was crowned the basketball queen at Malvern High School.

Ken Grossi scored 55 points in one game for the Fighting Knights of St. John High School in an 82-73 win over visiting Bishop Donahue, breaking the school’s record of 53 scored by Greg Wilks in 1972.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Mark Lumley was elected president of the Carroll County Junior Fair board. Other officers were Glenn Schaal, vice president; Tara Haun, secretary, and Todd Miller, treasurer.

Carol Sanford was elected president of the Bell-Herron Scholarship Foundation.

The Carrollton matmen advanced their unblemished record to 5-0 with a win over Senate League foe Minerva.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Lee Township Board of Trustees passed a resolution to accept the roadside park in Harlem Springs, saving it from destruction when the Ohio Department of Transportation announced plans to close the park.

Loris Coe’s Girl Scouts were featured in a photo story in which the leader explained how to grow and cultivate their own “pixie garden” of Girl Scout flowers.

John Beck was re-elected chairman of the Carroll County Foundation Board of Governors while John Baker was re-elected vice chairman and Richard Hannon Jr. as secretary-treasurer.

Carrollton High School’s Athletes of the Week were Steve Pridemore and Josette Keane, both basketball, and Mike Moreland, wrestling.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

The third time proved to be the charm for Sara Wetter, an 8th grader at Carrollton Bell-Herron Middle School, when she won the 2008 Carroll County spelling bee.

Joe and Darlene Schier were the subjects of a Valentine feature story and photo of Unconditional Love.

Fourteen members of Carrollton High School’s Speech and Debate team qualified for the state speech tournament. They included Ben Leasure, Taylor Thompson, Jen Silver, Zach Bake, Jared Ray, Dominick Aquilla, Lexi Inman, Austin Temple, Matt Cairns, Zach Devitt, Ryan Tinlin, Chris Hogan, Drew Schaar and Shane Tiller.

Melissa Brenneman opened her new business adventure – Creative Photography at 703 Canton Rd., Carrollton.