Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Filling Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 94 into the Armed Services were Kenneth D. Hockenberry, William D. Powers and Richard Whipkey.

Edward L. Cavitt was elected president of the Carrollton Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Hugh K. Sweeney.

Oscar Gartrell of Leesville, a member of Kent State University’s band, received the first Roy D. Metcalf Memorial band trophy.

A Patron Teachers Association was organized at Conotton Valley school.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Carrollton High School wrestlers who qualified for the state wrestling tournament included Todd Brace, a junior, 120 lbs.; Lee Newbold, senior, 138 lbs., and John Kempthorne, senior, heavyweight.

Kathy Eakin was crowned queen of the third annual Sweetheart’s dance at Malvern High School.

Members of the Willis junior high basketball cheerleading squad included Sheila Kirbaugh, Nancy Anderson, Linda Mesler, Judy Hayden, Rose Newbold and Lillian Heiderger.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Ellen McCloskey of Malvern was hired by the County Commissioners as a registration inspector to assist the county dog warden.

William (Bill) Shafer took over the management of the local Sohio Service Station on E. Main St., succeeding R. O. Maple who retired.

John Davis was elected president of the Carroll County Airport Authority Board.

Rhonda Mack won a silver medal in the Class B AAU swimming meet held at Hubbard.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Carol Morrow was named editor of the Free Press Standard, succeeding Tracey Zimmerman.

Petar Puskarich, a sophomore at Conotton Valley High School, and Tracy Spoonemore, a Minerva High school junior, were named state winners in the 1988 American Legion’s Americanism and Government test.

Wes King, a senior at Carrollton High School, was named a finalist in the 1988 National Meritt Scholarship program.

Carrollton wrestlers wining first places in the Senate League wrestling tournament included Matt Sprague, Brandon Shaw, Dave Malone and Matt Plunkett.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Top academic students from Minerva High School competed against two other northeast high schools on the Ohio Lottery’s new “It’s academic” TV show. Team members included Andrew Rathbun, Andrew McNutt, Jim Schnabel, Shannon Saling and Marcia Saling. Kris Marshall was team advisor.

Ms. Phyllis Newell, a general music teacher in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District, was elected as district president of the Ohio Music Education Association.

The Minerva Lady Lions basketball team won the Northern Buckeye Conference title with a 48-40 win over west Branch.

Earl McKarns, a Carroll County beef farmer, was selected to accompany Ohio Gov. George Voinovich on a trade mission to South America.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Maynard and Anne Buck, owners of The Free Press Standard, were among eight families honored with the First Families of Ohio Newspaper award at the 2008 Ohio Newspaper Association’s convention in Columbus. FPS webmaster Bob Evans received the second place award in the website category of independent newspapers.

Rebecca Grubb became the first woman to be named a full time officer on the Minerva Police force.

Eight Carrollton High school grapplers qualified for district tournament competition. They included Jordan Burkhart, Travis Plavka, Ronnie Hepner, Chris Young, Cody Rector, John Cooper, Kase Plunkett and Kevin Malone.

Carrollton Head Football Coach Barry Goettemoeller announced he accepted the head coaching position at North Fort Myers, FL, High School, ending an eight-year career at CHS with a record of 39-44.