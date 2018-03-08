Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

After weeks of consideration, Carrollton Village Council unanimously approved a wage increase for members of Carrollton’s police and street department. The increase amounts to $15 per month for salaried employees and 10-cents an hour for employees paid at the hourly rate.

Joe Butler was elected president of Carrollton Rotary Club.

“Mystery Mansion,” a third book written by Mrs. Velma Griffin, Dellroy author, school teacher and widely known accordionist, was to be published March 24.

Miss Leah C. Hall of Carrollton, assistant local postmaster since 1942, retired after 44 years of service with the Post Office department.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Z.L. (Pete) Newsome, Carroll County’s new Extension agent (agriculture), assumed his new duties March 1.

Bill LoPresti, Carl Winters and Roger Freshly, all seniors at Carrollton High School, were selected to attend the 22nd annual World Affairs Institute in Cincinnati, sponsored by the Carrollton Rotary Club.

Miss Debbie Cobb was crowned the 1968 Music Prom queen at Carrollton High School where she was a senior. Members of her court were Bonnie Newell, Marsha Thompson, Sharon Skinner and Chris Adams.

Patty Tschantz and Elizabeth Coe were named delegates to the American Legion Auxiliary’s Buckeye Girls State to be held June 15-23 at Capital University, Columbus.

Filling Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 215 into the Armed Services were Ernest Palleschi, David Earley, George Huff, Jackie Long, Robert Campbell, Joe Kovach, John Burton, Darnail King and Thomas Palmer.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Over 250 tax payers attended a public taxpayer meeting in the Carrollton school cafeteria as a result of the recent tax reappraisal and were told some alternatives they may take, including filing a complaint with the county auditor’s office and forming a citizens committee to work with state legislators if they are dissatisfied with their new tax rates.

Susan Dawson and Candice Buehler, both eighth graders at Carrollton junior high school, placed first and second, respectively, in the 1978 Carroll County spelling bee. Both represented Carroll County in the Repository’s regional spelling bee in Canton in April.

Ronald Keirn of the Sherrodsville VFD was elected president of the Carroll County Fireman’s Association.

Allen (Popeye) Kohler of Carrollton was installed as the new Chief of the Carroll County Caledonian Society. Jack Maffett of Carrollton served as the Society’s first Chief and Roger Graham of Dellroy was a past chief.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

John H. Davis, who supervised the facilities at the Ohio FFA Camp on Leesville Lake for the past 19 years, was named assistant director of vocational and career education for the Ohio Department of Education.

A photo of Adam and Scott Lumley riding in a wagon was published on the front page of the March 10, 1988, issue of The FPS during a warm temperature day in March.

The Carroll County Humane Society received a definite “maybe” on their request to county commissioners for a donation of a parcel of county-owned land for an animal shelter site.

Carrollton Warrior Coach Skip McLaughlin was named Coach of the Year by Senate League coaches.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Carroll County Commissioners gave their stamp of approval for a proposed 36-unit privately-owned housing development to be built north of Carrollton on Kensington Rd. – now known as Kensington Greene Apartments.

Pat Swann of Minerva was employed as head cook at Minerva High School.

Mariellyn Dunlap and Kevin Michael Miller were named Students of the Month for February at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.

The seven Carrollton High School wrestlers who qualified for the district tournament included Nick Taylor, Kenny Wilson, Dave Dechillis, Shawn Simmons, Justin Hatslip, Jason Thomas and Rob Baum.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Five-five votes unofficially separated Democrat Commissioner Candidates Ed Warner and Mark Lumley in the March 4 primary election with 196 provisional ballots yet to be counted.

Pastor Andy Riggs of New Philadelphia was filling the pulpit at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrollton.

Michael Moore, a Carrollton High School FFA Green Hand, earned a chance to compete in the state FFA Creed contest.

Named as Students of the Month for February at Carrollton High School were Trevor Hill and Kelsea Mapes, both seniors.

Carrollton freshman Jordon Burkhart and Carrollton Senior Cody Rector placed sixth and eighth, respectively, at the state wrestling tournament.