Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

A recommendation that parking meters in Carrollton’s downtown business section be changed to only one-hour meters was briefly discussed at the village council meeting, but no action was taken.

James Lyle Tatterson was employed by the Conotton Valley Local Board of Education as principal and seventh and eighth grade teacher at Sherrodsville school.

Vince Costello of Magnolia, who played his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns pro football team, was guest speaker at the father-son banquet held at Carrollton Methodist Church.

Wilbur Hodges, Dellroy fire chief, was elected president at the initial meeting of the Carroll County Firemen’s Association.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Ground was broken for the new Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs, across Co. Rd. 12 from the present parsonage on a tract of land donated by Robert Harsh of Memphis, TN, a former resident of Harlem Springs and son of the late William and Emma Harsh.

Five Carrollton High School seniors enlisted in the United States Marine Corps under the 120-day delay program. They included Miss Sheri Dearth, William Evans, Frederick Howell, Richard Pratt and Robert Wyatt.

Five Carrollton employees of Columbiana Gas of Ohio, Inc. were honored for accident-free driving. They included Paul Temple, Carrollton manager for the gas company with a 31-year safe driving record; Herman Miller, 17 years; Ramon Carson, 13 years; Dale Mallarnee, 9 years, and Robert Walter, 4 years.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Ten chapter members of the recently organized Carroll County Checker Club met to kick off the birth of the club. A photo on page 1 of the March 14, 1978, issue of the FPS included John Warren, Charley Richards, Keith Barnett and Dean Roof in “detailed and exact concentration”.

An estimated 700 to 800 attended the Carrollton High School music department’s annual winter concert, which featured former CHS Band Director Arthur E. Theil as guest conductor and saxophone soloist.

Charlotte Cummings was elected president of the FFA chapter at Carrollton High School.

Kenneth O. Boggs of Carrollton was honored with a plaque for his outstanding contribution as adjutant of the American Legion Post 428 from 1957 to 1977.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Mrs. Ray (Neva) Locker of Carrollton received the Carrollton Civic Club’s Distinguished Service Award.

Frederick Howell, Robert Modranski, Jeffrey Tipton and Darl Walton were hired as part-time police officers by Carrollton village council.

Edward Archer, former owner and operator of Archer’s Dairy Store (restaurant) in downtown Carrollton died at the age of 66.

Bruce Barker, a junior at Carrollton High School, won the top science project award at the CHS Science Fair.

Three Carrollton High School wrestlers placed at the state wrestling tournament. They included Craig Phillips, who placed second in the 145-pound weight class; Matt Plunkett, fourth place in the 189-pound class, and Matt Sprague, sixth as a 103-pounder who wrestled with a broken hand.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Jason Burns, an eighth grader at Malvern school, was the winner of the 1998 Carroll County spelling bee. Runnerup was Jamie Rutledge, a seventh grader at Carrollton’s Bell-Herron Middle School.

Miss Lacy Papai, a senior at Carrollton High School, placed first in the U. S. Extemporaneous division of the state speech tournament held at Midpark High School.

Carrollton High School’s freshmen cheerleaders placed second in the NBC contest at West Branch. The CHS squad included Kady Henderson, Jenn Morgan, Carrie Thomas, Heather Bailey and Malia Miller.

Carrollton’s Nick Taylor placed second in the district wrestling tournament to qualify for the state tournament in the 120 pound weight class.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Dr. James Birong, well known and longtime Carrollton dentist, received the Carrollton Civic Club’s 2008 Distinguished Service Award.

Carrollton Schools Supt. Kevin Spears was offered a three-year contract as superintendent of the Tuscarawas-Carroll-Harrison Education Service Center in New Philadelphia, leaving the Carrollton superintendent position open for replacement.

A ground breaking ceremony was held for the new $1 million sanctuary addition at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church on Canyon Rd., southwest of Carrollton.

Malvern’s magical season came to an end when the Hornets fell to St. Peter Bedford Chanel High school 75-65.