Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Carroll County Commissioners received a petition for the annexation of 18 acres, being Lots 1-25, in the Eisenhut Allotment, a 2.842 parcel and a 50-foot street known as Court View Ave. to Carrollton.

Edward L. Cavitt was installed as president of the Carrollton Chamber of Commerce.

Roger Callahan of Rt. 2, Scio, filled Carroll County’s Induction call No. 96 into the Armed Services.

The Augusta team won the county junior high basketball tournament by defeating Malvern 54-15. The Augusta team was pictured on the front page of the March 20, 1958 issue of The FPS with their coach Art Frye, and included Harold Hillyer, Joe Mardis, Bill Mayes, Sam Brown, Wes Crawford, Ken Parker, Sam DeVault, Richard Kohl, Dave Amelung and Joe Hawk.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Sgt. Larry W. Hall of Rt. 1, Malvern, was awarded the Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action in Vietnam while serving as a medic with the 3rd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division.

Ray A. Rummell, a Carrollton High School senior, was one of 260 Ohio Future Farmers of America members to receive the coveted State Farmers Degree at the FFA state convention to be held April 19 and 20 in Columbus.

Six Carrollton High School varsity basketball players and one reserve team member received trophies at an Awards Night held in the Carrollton school cafeteria. Recipients of awards presented by Cage Coach Dick King included Kevin Merrick, Denny Hoobler, Rodger Roof, Bill Lopresti Jr., Jeff Howe, Tom Atchison and Rockey Smith, best reserve foul shooter.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Work on nearly $2.5 million sewage treatment plant began in Carrollton at the present disposal plant. Tossing a shovel full of dirt at the March 17 ground breaking were Otis Hagey of the Board of Public Affairs and Mayor Lynn R. Fox.

Paul Guess received a charter for the Carrollton Kiwanis Club.

Award recipients at Carrollton High School’s annual wrestling banquet included Bill Sheldon, Randy Borland, Larry Leggett, Kyle Kent, Dan Hughes, Dan Devitt, Mike Lawson, Steve Harter, Fred Haas, Marvin Bright, Rich Power, Eric Bouer and Barry Bright.

Brad Beatty, a freshman vocational agriculture student and FFA member at Carrollton High School, was chosen by the Carrollton FFA chapter to be the recipient of a registered Holstein calf won by the Carrollton dairy judging team.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Tina Plunkett, an 8th grader at Carrollton Bell-Herron Middle School, was declared the winner of the Carroll County spelling bee after correctly spelling the word “disappointment”. The bee lasted 30 rounds, exhausting 407 words by the 38 contestants.

Tom Visilliu, a three-year employee of Minerva’s service department, received a plaque from Mayor Dick Mount for “employee of the year”.

Tom Imes of Dellroy, a longtime law enforcement officer and Carroll County deputy sheriff’, was honored at a retirement dinner held at Atwood Resort.

The new eight-school Northeastern Buckeye Conference League was formed, comprised of Carrollton, Canton South, Dover, Louisville, Marlington, Minerva, Northwest and West Branch.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Mercy Medical Center officials announced Stat Care “is coming to Mercy Health Center of Carroll County” located on Canton Rd. in Carrollton.

Earl F. Abel, a longtime supporter of the Carrollton athletic program, well respected fireman, farmer and township trustee, received the Distinguished Service Award at the Carrollton Civic Club’s annual DSA banquet held at Atwood Resort.

Douglas Eaton of Sebring was sworn in as Carrollton’s new Postmaster.

Edison’s Luke Spencer, a senior, placed third in the state wrestling tournament in the 125-pound class.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS files

Dellroy council voted to discharge the Sherrodsville EMT (Emergency Medical Transportation), Inc. of Carrollton.

Resignations accepted by the Carrollton Board of Education included Barry Gotettemoeller, Howard George, Camielle McConnaughy, Kimberly Smiley and Gail Walker.

Miss Devon Huffman and Tyler Carrothers were crowned Conotton Valley High Scholl’s 2008 winter sports homecoming queen and king.

Five Carrollton High School athletes received All-Northeastern Buckeye Conference plaques for being named to the All-NBC first team. They included Katy Fox, girls basketball, and Cody Rector, Kase Plunket, Jordon Burkhart and Travis Plavka, all wrestling.