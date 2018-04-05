Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Ken Funk, head football coach at Carrollton High School the past four years, accepted the position of head grid mentor at the high school in Moline, IL.

Floyd Jones of Dellroy, who purchased the Ross Fry building in Dellroy, set a grand opening of Jones Market and Restaurant for April 11 and 12.

Mrs. William Masters was named the new “Mrs. Carrollton” in a contest sponsored by Ohio Fuel Gas Co. and was to represent Carrollton in the Mrs. America division.

A new shop, unique in that everything sold was handmade and that the owner, Darlie Cooper, 25-year-old polio victim was in a wheelchair, opened on S. Reed St. in Malvern.

Walter Mills moved his jewelry store from 107 W. Main St. in Carrollton to the former Sterling Drug Store building, which he purchased at 86 W. Main St.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Miss Cheryl Johnson, an 8th grader at Willis school, and Joanna Owen, an 8th grade student at Carrollton, placed first and second, respectively, in the 1968 Carroll County spelling contest.

For the 12th consecutive year, the Carrollton High School concert band was rated superior at the District 8 band contest in Class A-1 competition.

Four new members of the Carrollton Jaycees minstrel show were pictured with Carrolton Mayor Walter T. Flenniken, director of the end men who included Chuck King, Richard Fletcher, Dan Detchon and Tom Simmelink, the interlocutor.

The 12 sophomores inducted into the National Honor Society at Malvern High School included Mariam Klotz, Debbie Knepper, Marchand Reed, Diane McLaughlin, Marcia Hill, Charlene Smith, Nadine Robertson, Martha Campbell, Doug Schmidt, Jennifer Howell, Kathi Burwell and Janet Devine.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

A bomb threat was made by a male telephone caller in an attempt to rob the Sherrodsville branch of The First National Bank at Carrollton. The hoax explosive was found by Sheriff Dean Yeager outside at the rear of the bank and was moved to the nearby creek where it was determined the “bomb” was harmless.

Construction was continuing on the new sewage disposal plant at Carrollton.

Carrollton dentists Kent Berg and Jim Birong started filling a giant cavity as they began work on their new professional building on Trump Rd.

Mrs. George (Patricia) Miser was elected president of the Carrollton Chamber of Commerce Auxiliary.

Okey German of Dellroy, was pictured with members of his Wednesday Night Bowling League at Dellroy’s Atwood Lanes where he continued to be an avid bowler at the age of 84.

30 YEARS AGO

From1988 FPS Files

The village of Carrollton received funds for the drilling of a new water well which included a 24-hour constant rate pumping test, running at a minimum of 300 gallons of water per minute.

Several Carrollton High School students attending Buckeye Career Center were involved in a project to restore the old Dennison Railroad. They included Chris Brooks and Ty Rainsberg, both carpenters, and Matt Easterday, Chad Boley and Roy McLean, all electricians.

Ed Baxter, longtime owner of Baxter’s Union 76 in Sherrodsville, sold the business to Conotton Land Co. to be managed by Gloria Franzsman of Dellroy and Jane Henwood of Cadiz.

Plans were underway for the 50th anniversary of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Minerva Assistant Fire Chief Skip Everett was named the village’s new fire chief, succeeding Gary Chilson, who resigned.

Sam Cimino of Dover, formerly of Carrollton, received the Superintendent’s award from Carroll Hills Supt. Tom Shearer at the annual MRDD Month dinner.

Lettermen returning to the 1998 Carrollton Warrior baseball team included Chris Husted, Nate Rini, Brian Cogan, Tyson Lamielle, Mike McAbier, Bryan Ray, Jeremy Lindenbaum, Luke Logan and Tyson Schrickel.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

A standing room only crowd listened as Bill Newell conducted an auction of the remaining contents of Widder Hardware, one of Carrollton’s oldest businesses at 75 W. Main St., Carrollton, which ceased business.

The four who filed applications for the Superintendent’s position of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District included Mrs. Palmer Fogler, Robert Mehno, Clarence Crum and Edward Kovacik.

Dan Detwiler was hired to replace Barry Goettemoeller as head football coach at Carrollton High School.

Charlene R. Hardy and Ben Mallette were named Students of Month for March at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.

Returning lettermen for the 2008 Carrollton Warrior baseball team included Josh Graham, Trevor Hill, Ronnie Hepner, Brooke Hutchison, Mike Tekip, Colton Newell and Hunter Borland.