Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Ohio Power Co. started construction on a new office-service building on the southwest corner of W. Main and S. High Sts. in Carrollton.

Scout Pack and Troop 147 was established in Augusta, sponsored by the Augusta Twp. Volunteer Fire Department with John Orlando serving as institutional representative.

A cow on the Herbert Kinsey farm, Rt. 5, Carrollton, gave birth to a rarity – triplets.

A beautiful oak wood communion table designed by Norman Guess of Guess Mfg. Co. at Mechanicstown was presented as a gift to Salineville Church of Christ.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Twenty-one plows, pulled by four tractors turned over an estimated 60 acres of ground within approximately 4 1/2 hours on the Donald Seward farm in Washington Twp. where four farmers in Washington and Fox Townships “teamed up” with their tractors to help another with his spring plowing.

Dr. George Rankin was installed as president of the Carrollton Parent-Teachers Assn.

Darrell Gartrell was elected president of the Carroll County 4-H Junior Leadership Club.

Four Carrollton High School boys competed in the Ohio State Junior Bowling tournament in Columbus. They included Rickey Smith, Randy Hull, Rockey Smith and Doug Snode.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Treva Cummings was crowned the 1978 music prom queen at Carrollton High School by Cathy Harper, the former queen.

Howard Snyder, a Brown Twp. dairy and grain farmer, and Mrs. John (Mary) Hawk, wife of an Augusta Twp. swine farmer, were named “Young Farmer of the Year” and “Young Farmer’s Wife of the Year” at the Carrollton Young Farmers and Farm Wives banquet.

Twenty-four members of Petersburg Grange whose length of service totaled 820 years were honored at a meeting held at Petersburg Grange Hall.

The Carroll County Board of Mental Retardation purchased the building owned by Henry Myers at 540 N. High St. in Carrollton.

Malvern Junior John Eick used only 81 pitches in claiming his first perfect game – no hits allowed, no walks issued and no errors by the Hornet Club coached by Ryan Shafer.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Officials of James River Corp., formerly the Minerva Wax Paper Co., announced a $4 million capital project for its Minerva facility in Minerva’s new Enterprise Zone.

William J. (Bill) Shepherd, a longtime Republican and one of the county’s most respected citizens, was honored at the annual spring dinner of the Carroll County Republican party at Atwood Resort.

Tina Puckett and Chris Snyder, both 8th graders at Carrollton’s Bell-Herron Middle School, represented Carroll County in the Repository’s 42nd regional grand spelling bee.

Carrollton High School’s delegates to Buckeye Girls and Buckeye Boys State included Kerri King, Sharon Walters, Eric Boggs, Sean Glekler and Bart Wilking.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Keri Ott and Kevin Miller had the lead roles in the production of “Beauty and the Beast” at Carrollton High School.

Malvern High School’s varsity cheerleaders returned home from Jacksonville, FL, where they won a cheer-dance national championship runnerup title and trophy. The squad included Latoia Barrino, Shae Baxter, Competition Captain Jennifer Kibler, Denee Reed, Marci Campbell, Roxann Westover and Melissa Haidet.

Cast members having lead roles in the production of “Guys and Dolls” at Conotton Valley High School included Becky Beamer, Vanessa Gartrell and Stephen Gray.

Returning lettermen for the 1988 Carrollton girls track team included Stephanie Hawk, Emily Fawver, Jenny Yeager, Emily Yeager, Dawn White, Amy McHam, Laura Clark, Katie Hamilton, Casey Moore, Riann Maurer, Nicky Hein, Tiffany Stitt, Jessica Barnett, Nikkie Cline, Tana Fox, Kerri Esancy, Sara Lenkner, Courtney Reed, Billie Dingess, Kristi Bausell and Sarah Ayers.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Olive “Jane” Jones moved into her new home in Minerva where she was the first resident to participate in the Brown Township Trustees program to relocate homeowners in the flood-prone Sandy Creek area.

The Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls” was being performed at Carrollton High School. The six performers included Nick Button, Matt Cairns, Holly Richards, Jackie Ott, Drew Schaar and Dominick Arquilla.

Sandy Thomas, a longtime Carrollton beautician, celebrated 50 years in business with love of hair and gift of gab.

Winners in the 2008 Americanism and government contest were Randy Leopold, Jessica Burks and Jennifer Silver, all county winners; Benjamin Leasure, Hunter Borland and Jessica Mapes, all local winners.