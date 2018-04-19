Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Joyce Stout, a seventh grader at Harlem Springs school, and Carol Totten, an eighth grader at Malvern, placed first and second, respectively, in the 1958 Carroll County spelling bee.

The congregation of Carrollton Trinity Lutheran Church approved a 40×80 addition to the church on N. Lisbon St. at an estimated cost of $60,000.

Carrollton Village Council voted to adopt Daylight Savings (fast) Time beginning April 27 and lasting until either the last Sunday in September or the last Sunday in October.

John K. Saltsman, son of Att. and Mrs. I. K. Saltsman of Carrollton, was one of 172 candidates passing the state bar examination.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

New Ram-a-ports were being erected at the Carroll County Airport for storage of aircraft based at Tolson Field.

Dr. Richard D. Featheringham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Featheringham of Bergholz, was listed in the 1968 edition of “Who’s Who in American Education.”

Work began on relocating the south entrance at the Carroll County fairgrounds.

The Malvern High School music department was staging the musical comedy, “Li’L Abner”. Those having lead roles included Vic Kidder, Donna Earley, Sam Petracca, Pat Campbell, Jim Ebner, Ken Richards, Karen Tucci, J im Yockey and Pat Bentley.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Seven Carrollton Exempted Village School District students and a substitute bus driver, Donald Roudebush, escaped injuries when the bus they were riding caught fire on Blossom Rd., southeast of Mechanicstown in Fox Twp.

The nine Carrollton school instrumental soloists who received superior (I) ratings at the junior high solo and ensemble contest held at New Philadelphia High School included Debbie Johnson and Theresa Spilker, both flute; Nancy Michael and Rhonda Smith, both French horn; Michelle Guchemand, baritone horn; Lisa Smith, tuba; Scott Bernard and Sharon Boyd, both clarinet, and Jim Bradley, cornet.

Lynne Kelch and Charlotte Cummings were elected president of the Carrollton FHA and FFA chapters, respectively.

Members of Malvern High School baseball team, coached by Ryan Shafer, included Don Tucci, Jeff Burwell, Bruce Wright, Scott Kettering, Scott Russell, Mark Adams, Doug Wackerly, Jeff Rodgers, Guy Oberhouser, Doug Kettering, Jim Ulman, Curt Adams, Mike Erhet, Joe Eick, Mervin Gomez, Dave Tucci and Brian Polen.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Receiving President’s awards at the 1988 Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s 50th anniversary dinner held at Atwood Resort were Ann Saltsman and R. Herbert Rutledge, who received plaques from Chamber President Lawrence Pontuti. Longtime Chamber members taking part in cutting the a 50th anniversary cake were Percy McFadden, J. D. Cramblett, H. Lynn Shotwell and Robert Jones.

One teacher (Mrs. Janette (McAvoy) McClave) and six former students were on hand for the opening of the time capsule at Minerva’s Mary Irene Day school which was celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Five Carrollton High School art students of Ms. Charlene Sablo received top honors in the national and Ohio AAA Safety Poster contest. They included Scott Black, Jennifer Tinlin, Chris Shepard, Jennifer Rice and Dave Gifford.

Cast members in the 1988 production of “Snoopy” at Minerva High School included Tracy Spoonemore, Karisa Merrick, Scott Walter, Wendy Smith, David Smith, Buddy McNutt and Jenny McGrew.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Dennis Boyer, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee, received the President’s award from Jeff Yeager at the 22nd annual Carroll County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

Lacy Papai, who ranked first academically in her senior class at Carrollton High School, was named a winner in the 1998 National Merit Scholarship competition.

Carrollton High School Senior Rich Mitchell struck out eight Northwest batters and pitched a complete game to lead the Warriors to an 8-4 come-from-behind victory over the host.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Mrs. Pamela Grim, executive secretary of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, received the President’s award from Chamber President William (Bill) Wohlwend at the Chamber’s 32nd annual banquet held at Atwood Lake Resort.

The “Wizard of Oz” was being performed at Conotton Valley High School. Students portraying lead roles in the popular Broadway musical were Cory Benedum as the Tin Man, Cody Booth as the Lion, Emily Henry as Glinda and Mia Borojevich as Dorothy.

Members of the Carrollton girls indoor soccer team, sponsored by The Free Press Standard, included Kylie Gibson, Kayla Hendricks, Colleen Tangler, Chelsea Thornton, Jennie Podratz, Chelsea McIntire and Megan Perry.